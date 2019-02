Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 21, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 12/21/18

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 156.65

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 274.99

ANTHON, CITY OF ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 85.76

ARCHIVE SUPPLIES INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 585.00

ARGUS LEADER (SF-SD) OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 82.15

ASSOCIATED FIRE PROTECTION BUILDINGS 182.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES MHI ATTONERY FEES 400.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 187.10

AUTRY REPORTING TRANSCRIPTS 207.00

BARNES & NOBLE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 276.21

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 225.75

BILLION GMC CADILLAC NISSAN OUTSIDE SERVICES 80.44

BOMGAARS *SUNDRY 218.80

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. MAGAZINES & BOOKS 795.00

BRUCE GARBE MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 7.63

BRYAN A MARON*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 33.84

CW SUTER & SON INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 498.75

CABLE ONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 158.50

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CARDIS MFG. CO. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 83.00

CARROLL CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY PAINT 47.88

CHERRY LAKE PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 43.97

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 187.45

CHILD ABUSE PEDIATRICS INVESTIGATIONS 500.00

CHRISTINE ZELLMER ZANT MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 37.06

CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO. *WORK COMPENSATION TTD 2,262.00

CLAUDIA BLENDERMAN *ELECTION OFFICIALS 41.98

COLEEN BEACOM *ELECTION OFFICIALS 191.54

COLLEEN GOODWIN *ELECTION OFFICIALS 189.36

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP SUNDRY 181.54

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. PARTS 14.36

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER BUILDINGS 110.69

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 17,447.10

CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER LLC *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,880.25

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 18.58

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 3,137.06

DENNIS D BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 144.43

DES MOINES STAMP MFG. CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 424.40

DIESEL SPECIALTIES MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 538.25

DIXON CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 28,906.00

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 99.93

DOUG’S TRUCK ALIGNMENTS INC. TIRES & TUBES 118.56

DWIGHT RORHOLM MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 4.36

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS OFFICE SUPPLIES 35.88

ECHO GROUP BUILDINGS 3,840.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 294.68

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 1,439.45

ENERGYCAP INC. BUILDINGS 7,598.36

FASTENAL CO. BUILDINGS 217.92

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,767.73

FINISH LINE GAS & OIL 109.35

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE EXPENSE 127.96

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 224.75

GARETH STEVENS PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 158.55

GAYLE JACOBS *ELECTION OFFICIALS 193.85

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE INC. PORTLAND CEMENT 1,305.00

GCR TIRE CENTER TIRES & TUBES 410.95

GLENDA MORIARTY *ELECTION OFFICIALS 190.00

HANCOCK CONCRETE PRODUCTS LLC PIPE CULVERTS 36,345.19

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 503.35

HOME DEPOT *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 552.57

HORNICK, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 139.92

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 564.73

IAAO DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 210.00

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED STAFFING *NON-BILLABLE TEMPS 2,817.11

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 2,408.28

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 534.64

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 3,653.60

INSTITUTE OF IOWA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 25.00

INTERSTATE BATTERY MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 473.55

IOWA CNTY ATTORNEYS ASSN *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,462.50

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL (DS-IA) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 80.00

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES *GROUNDS 260.00

IOWA OFFICE OF STATE MED. EXAMINER *MEDICAL SERVICES 5,308.45

IOWA ONE CALL MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 26.30

IOWA PRISON IND. SIGNS 519.75

IOWA WORKFORCE (ELEVATOR) BUILDINGS 175.00

IOWAN MAGAZINE (B-IA) MAGAZINES & BOOKS 24.00

ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE DENTAL INSURANCE 4,789.17

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER *FILTERS 838.01

JACOBS ELECTRIC *BUILDINGS 777.74

JAMI L. JOHNSON *TRANSCRIPTS 248.50

JASON GANN MHI ATTONERY FEES 78.00

JOAN L. MEISTER *ELECTION OFFICIALS 185.00

JOANN SADLER MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 27.80

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 68.36

JOHN ROBINSON PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 10.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY *HVAC SYSTEMS 392.28

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. *GAS/OILS 653.57

JUDY BROWN *ELECTION OFFICIALS 218.00

K & K MOBILE STORAGE INC. *BUILDINGS 244.99

KALEB MAYNARD NON-BILLABLE TEMPS 60.00

KATHLEEN HUSE *ELECTION OFFICIALS 185.55

KATIE COLLING MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 2.18

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY & AMMUNITION ARMS/AMMUNITION 2,390.00

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS ATTORNEY FEES 2,738.50

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. GAS & OIL 49.20

LANA CUNNINGHAM *ELECTION OFFICIALS 191.54

LAWSON PRODUCTS INC. BOLTS 363.05

LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 645.00

LINDA MATHERS *ELECTION OFFICIALS 191.54

LONG LINES LTD. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 430.36

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,343.78

MARIPOSA PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 76.30

MASON CREST MAGAZINES & BOOKS 99.80

MCCLURE ENGINEERING COMPANY CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 3,910.00

MCGRATH NORTH MULLIN & KRATZ ATTORNEY FEES 1,858.59

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 402.82

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 31,519.09

MICHAEL R. CLAYTON*** *MEAL EXPENSES 243.48

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS OFFICE SUPPLIES 179.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 1,486.25

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 60.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF *WATER/GARBAGE 74.00

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR INC. *PARTS 76.00

MOVILLE RECORD *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 637.50

MURPHY TRACTOR *OIL 2,181.89

NANCY PECK *ELECTION OFFICIALS 44.29

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,284.00

NORTHERN BALANCE & SCALE INC. EQUIPMENT 174.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 24.98

O’BRIEN CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 39.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 305.33

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,666.25

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 833.07

PATRICIA HAMMERSTROM ELECTION OFFICIALS 35.00

PATRICIA RUBA *ELECTION OFFICIALS 235.72

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY INTERPRETING & TECH SER 55.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 7,102.40

PETROLEUM MARKETERS MUTUAL INS. CO. GROUNDS 1,230.00

PIERSON, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 44.54

PITNEY BOWES MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 425.43

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC TIRES & TUBES 128.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 447.64

QUALITY PLUMBING CO. *PLUMBING 7,260.79

RACHEL EDMUNDSON*** *PARKING 76.50

RHEANNE HAWS TRANSCRIPTS 150.50

RICHARD BRYCE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 17.44

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES BATTERIES 238.00

ROBERT BALDWIN *ELECTION OFFICIALS 203.31

ROBERT E. BROUILLETTE MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 19.08

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 43.50

RONALD E. KOCH*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 2.70

ROSEN PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 383.41

S&S IMPLEMENT PARTS 52.29

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION COMPUTER SOFTWARE 1,995.00

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 526.78

SCHOLASTIC LIBRARY PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 10.39

SECRETARY OF STATE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 2,018.53

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,844.23

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE, LLC BUILDINGS 65.00

SHAWN STRECK MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 9.27

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDINGS 53.68

SHIRLEY NELSON *ELECTION OFFICIALS 237.90

SHIRLEY PERRETT *ELECTION OFFICIALS 177.50

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,348.04

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 2,945.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS (447) *WATER/SEWER 56,634.38

SIOUX CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 33.00

SIOUX SALES CO. *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 239.75

SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE II CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 25,000.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 60.93

SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT ISAA *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 450.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 113.05

STAR CONTROL *BUILDINGS 10,701.99

STEFFEN *PARTS 4,269.30

THE PENWORTHY COMPANY MAGAZINES & BOOKS 286.17

THELMA FORSLING SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 20.00

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN *PARTS 113.04

THOMAS THIESEN MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 25.07

THOMSON WEST *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 2,153.82

TITAN MACHINERY (KINGSLEY) PARTS 116.00

TITAN MACHINERY INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 138.50

US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 133.25

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

VANDER WERFF AND ASSC INC. LAND ACQUISITION 1,950.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 1,327.20

VICKI NIPPERT *ELECTION OFFICIALS 227.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT SIOUX CITY (CS-IL) *WATER/GARBAGE 321.30

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD *MEDICAL FEES 282,142.74

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 1,429.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE SHOP TELEPHONE 542.22

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 148.39

WOODBURY COUNTY DENTAL INS-CNTY***BEN DENTAL INSURANCE 29.37

WOODBURY COUNTY HEALTH INS***BEN EMPLOYEE HOSPITALIZATION 1,465.05

WOODBURY COUNTY LIFE INS-CNTY***BEN LIFE INSURANCE 4.40

WOODBURY COUNTY REC *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 4,549.10

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER-COPY PAPER *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 690.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 327.23

YOUTH & SHELTER SERVICES INC. DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,446.15

ZIEGLER INC. *ANTI-FREEZE 402.61

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 110.33

GRAND TOTAL – 630,599.88

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019