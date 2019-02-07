Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 18, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 18, 2018

FIFTIETH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Tom Hardy, Pierson, and Dennis Rumohr, Moville addressed the Board with concerns about a bridge and frontage road in Moville.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for December 18, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing for the third reading of a compression brake use ordinance was held at 4:35 p.m. Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the third reading of a compression brake use ordinance. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the compression brake use ordinance #48. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 11, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $607,404.90. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Daniel Priestley, Zoning Coordinator, Community & Economic Development Dept., effective 12-17-18, $52,387.09/year, 3%=$1,525.84/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, from Step 1 to Step 2.; the appointment of Jeremy Hansen, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Depts., effective 12-19-18, $22.85/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Daniel Volkert, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 12-19-18, $23.15/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-28-18. Entry Level Salary: $23.15/hour.; the appointment of Raymond Richtermeier, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 12-26-18, $22.85/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the reclassification of Nicholas Nieman, Service Officer, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 01-01-19, $21.40/hour, 3%=$.71/hr. Per Wage Plan Comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 5/Step 2 to Grade 5/Step 3.; the end of probation of Randall Horsley, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 01-02-19, $18.35/hour, 3%=$.56/hr. End of Probation Salary Increase., the end of probation of Myles McCrea, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 01-02-19, $18.35/hour, 3%=$.56/hr. End of Probation Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Athena Ladeas, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 01-05-19, $92,223/year, 3%=$3,102/yr. Per AFSME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 10 to Step 11.; and the end of probation of Ronald Freemont, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 01-12-19, $18.35/hour, 3%=$.56/hr. End of Probation Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To receive quarterly update on Rural Comprehensive Planning Project. Copy filed.

To approve the application for a 12-month, Class C Native Wine (WCN), with living quarters sales privileges, for Oscar Carl Vineyard, Sioux City, IA, effective 11/01/18 through 10/31/19. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

There was a presentation of a resolution thanking and commending Angela Fundermann for years of service with Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution construction evaluation. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,796

CONSTRUCTION EVALUATION RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 459.304(3) sets out the procedure if a board of supervisors wishes to adopt a “construction evaluation resolution” relating to the construction of a confinement feeding operation structure; and

WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution can submit to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) an adopted recommendation to approve or disapprove a construction permit application regarding a proposed confinement feeding operation structure; and

WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution and submitted an adopted recommendation may contest the DNR’s decision regarding a specific application; and

WHEREAS, by adopting a construction evaluation resolution the board of supervisors agrees to evaluate every construction permit application for a proposed confinement feeding operation structure received by the board of supervisors between February 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020 and submit an adopted recommendation regarding that application to the DNR; and

WHEREAS, the board of supervisors must conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application using the master matrix created in Iowa Code section 459.305, but the board’s recommendation to the DNR may be based on the final score on the master matrix or may be based on reasons other than the final score on the master matrix;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY that the Board of Supervisors hereby adopts this construction evaluation resolution pursuant to Iowa Code section 459.304(3).

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Canvass of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District Special Election of 12-11-2018 was held.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections:

There were 2 Provisional ballots received that were rejected, and 5 after-election ballots were received of which 2 accepted and added to the tally.

Public measure: Proposition W

For the question, there were One thousand thirty-nine (1,039) votes.

Against the question, there were One thousand one hundred forty-five (1,145) votes.

TOTAL: Two thousand one hundred eighty-four (2184) votes.

We therefore declare the public measure “Proposition W” not to be adopted.

Public measure: Proposition P

For the question, there were One thousand twenty-two (1,022) votes

Against the question, there were One thousand one hundred sixty-one (1,161) votes

TOTAL: Two thousand one hundred eighty-three (2183) votes

We therefore declare the public measure “Proposition P” not to be adopted.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive for signatures the canvass of Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District special election held on December 11, 2018. Carried 5-0.

The Canvass of the River Valley Community School District Special Election of 12-11-2018 was held.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections:

There were 0 Provisional ballots received that were rejected, and 0 after-election ballots were received of which 0 accepted and added to the tally.

Public measure: Proposition A

For the question, there were Two hundred one (201) votes

Against the question, there were One hundred forty-seven (147) votes

TOTAL: Three hundred forty-eight (348) votes

We therefore declare the public measure “Proposition A” to be adopted.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to receive for signatures the canvass of the River Valley School District special election held on December 11, 2018. Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 26, 2018.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019