Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 11, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 1/11/19

ABM PARKING SERVICES PARKING 229.50

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 90,141.21

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 458.36

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 374.20

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 437.10

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BARBARA PARKER *UNSPECIFIED 2,000.00

BOMGAARS *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 207.07

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 141.82

CAROLYN A. PLUEGER TRANSCRIPTS 155.75

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 8,064.36

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 97.23

CENTURYLINK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,867.54

CHARLES F. WIDMAN UNSPECIFIED 520.96

CHESTERMAN CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 20.60

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 247.32

COAST TO COAST (SIMI VALLEY) OFFICE SUPPLIES 114.99

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 6,886.03

CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC *UNSPECIFIED 5,243.66

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *BUILDINGS 75.91

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 1,815.48

DISTRICT HEALTH FUND TAX ALLOTMENT 208,707.08

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 14.50

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 185.60

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.36

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 692.91

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS BUILDINGS 28.10

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 995.12

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 5,293.08

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 150.00

IOWA MUNICIPALITIES WORKERS WORK. COMP. INSUR. PREM. 21,024.00

IOWA STATE ASSN OF ASSESSORS DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 1,005.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 3,776.30

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. BUILDINGS 706.30

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 243.75

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY BUILDINGS 75.00

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,564.27

LISA M. WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS. (M-WI)*** LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 676.25

MAIL SERVICES LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 2,871.79

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 586.21

MARI H. TURK *TRANSCRIPTS 120.00

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 778.31

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES MEDICAL FEES 749.00

MICHAEL P. BAKER PHD LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 21,220.42

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY INC. BUILDINGS 256.00

MRSA-UV LLC MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 635.57

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT & DENNE *UNSPECIFIED 1,736.50

NIEWOHNER CONSTRUCTION INC. BUILDINGS 36,427.40

NORTHEAST NEBR. PUBLIC POWER DIST. ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 295.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. BUILDINGS 7.51

OFFICE ELEMENTS OFFICE SUPPLIES 196.55

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 58.94

PETIT CONTRACTING *UNSPECIFIED 1,425.00

PRECISION DYNAMICS CORP HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 371.67

QUICK LANE *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 8.18

RACOM CORP (MARSHALLTOWN) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 32.55

RHEANNE HAWS *TRANSCRIPTS 26.00

RICHARD BRYCE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 26.16

RICHEY PLUMBING BUILDINGS 152.00

RON KERR UNSPECIFIED 550.00

ROTO ROOTER (SC-IA) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 272.50

SAM’S CLUB (A-GA) FOOD 359.71

SAPP BROS. PETROLEUM INC. BUILDINGS 932.24

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *PLANNING 4,210.13

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,162.27

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 374.70

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) DATA PROCESSING 83,990.36

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY BUILDINGS 245.00

SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 189.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 72.43

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS SHOP TELEPHONE 71.99

STAPLES (BOX 6721) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 558.70

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN OFFICE SUPPLIES 382.67

STAR CONTROL BUILDINGS 26,124.18

SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING PC *UNSPECIFIED 2,571.75

THOMAS TOLBERT*** PARKING 38.25

THOMSON WEST MAGAZINES & BOOKS 400.28

THURSTON CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 56.60

VSP VISION SERVICE PLAN MEDICAL FEES 1,878.46

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 136,454.87

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 450.06

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 84.00

WIGMAN CO PLUMBING..262.80

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 180.00

GRAND TOTAL – 711,353.49

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019