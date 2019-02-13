Dean Johnson, age 80, of Moville, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Moville with the Rev. Janet Rieckhoff-Faris officiating. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Harold Dean Johnson was born August 19, 1938 to Sam and Rose (Kruse) Johnson in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Dean joined the Marines in 1956 and was stationed in Santa Ana, California.

Dean was united in marriage to Nancy Jane Grenier on October 10, 1959 in Sioux City, IA. To this union three children were born, Mike, Jacqueline and Scott.

Dean worked as a lineman for Cassler Electric, Woodbury Co. REC and was the superintendent of Glidden REC. He enjoyed playing country music and was in a band for 60 years.

He is survived by his sons, Mike Johnson of La Porte City, IA and Scott Johnson of Bloomfield, IA; grandchildren and their families, Jeremiah (Jennifer) Johnson and their children, Trever and Emily; Eric Van Houten and his children, Mikah and Sophia; Nicholas Johnson and his children, Caleb and Israel; Jesse (Dani) VanHouten and their children, Collin, Nolan and Willa Judith; Ben (Sara)VanHouten and their children, Gabe, Kaleb and Cambria; Jacob Johnson; Brianna (Ryan) Ward and their children, Addyson and Claire; and Sam Johnson. He is also survived by siblings, Lois (James) Osbahr, Sonny Cotter, Joseph Cotter and Sandy Cotter.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Johnson, daughter Jakie Duhachek, and siblings, Sammy Johnson, James Johnson and Richard Johnson.