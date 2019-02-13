Bronson City Council Minutes — February 5, 2019

BRONSON CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

BRONSON CITY HALL

FEBRUARY 5, 2019

6:00 PM

Call to order: Mayor Tony Thompson called the meeting to order.

Roll call of Council: Dave West, Jamie Amick, and Doug Williams were present.

Business: Discuss upcoming budget of 2019/2020.

Treasurer Junge went over upcoming budget 2019/2020 with the Mayor and council. After much discussion, Treasurer Junge will plug in the numbers discussed and bring it to the February 12th regular meeting for approval. Public Hearing for upcoming 2019/2020 budget will be held on March 12th regular meeting.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Mayor Thompson adjourned the meeting at 7:32 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 14, 2019