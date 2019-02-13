Charles Gardner

Charles L. Gardner, 73, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence in Kingsley, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley with Pastor John Woodford officiating. Burial will be at Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton, Iowa.

Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Charles Leslie Gardner was born April 23, 1945, Council Bluffs, IA, the son of Orville E. & Lois M. (O’Neill) Gardner. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1963. After that he attended UNI at Cedar Falls, Iowa, studying business.

He and Linda F. Jones were united in marriage September 4, 1965 in Missouri Valley. After their marriage they lived in Omaha, Nebraska; Missouri Valley, Iowa; and Whittier, California before returning to the Sioux City area.

Later they moved to a farm outside of Lawton, Iowa, where they lived for 42 years before moving to Kingsley, Iowa.

Charles worked for his father’s John Deere Implement business during his high school years. After studying at UNI he worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a computer analyst.

After that he worked on computer programs for Western Iowa Technical College before working with the Judicial Department for the state of Iowa developing computer programs for them.

Charles took great pride in his family and being a good provider for them. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and having them come visit.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, son, Orville Gardner, grandchildren, Matthew & Michael Gardner, daughter, Vickie (Jeff) Howsare, step- grandchildren, Jacob & Jessica Howsare, grandchildren, Alexis Brockman, Kira & Cameron Howsare, daughter, Jennie (Eric) Kerger, grandchildren, Kyle & Rachel Kerger, daughter, Crystal (Darren) McClary, grandchildren, Adam, Bethany, Rebekah, Lydia, Samuel, Josiah and Susanna McClary, daughter, Michelle (Larry “JR”) Carley, grandchildren, Caden, Paige, Emily and Caleb Carely, son, Charles Jr. (Norean) Gardener, baby girl Gardner expected in April 2019.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eugene Gardner and his grandson, Joseph McClary.