Jacquelyn Mahin By Editor | February 13, 2019 | 0 Jacquelyn A. Mahin, 81, of Correctionville passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her home of Correctionville. Funeral services are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.