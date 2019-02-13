Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — February 4, 2018

Kingsley City Council

February 4, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 4, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Jasperson and Mathers. Bohle and Peters were absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 7, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Jan. expenses, mileage, reimb. pay 309.31

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 40.00

Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb. 158.00

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb. 164.70

EFTPS, Fed & Fica 7,830.28

Ipers, Ipers 3,356.45

Kingsley Amb. Personnel, Jan. runs 1,085.00

Kingsley Vol. Amb., meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins 23.04

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 159.74

Auditor of State, Examination filing fee 175.00

Ply. Co. Extension, Turfgrass registration 70.00

Verizon, Amb hotspot 20.44

IEMSA, Amb membership and conference regis 290.00

Winzip, subscription 16.02

UPS, shipping chgs 53.80

Wellmark, refund Amb. payment 939.00

Ply. Co. Museum donation 200.00

Frontier, phone bills 214.61

United Healthcare, health ins. premiums 5,349.14

True Engineering, Amb. bldg. engineering 6,950.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

NW Iowa Comm College, Firefighter 1 books 166.92

H.G. Klug Sons, air filter, Omega blower lubricant 918.91

Quill, office supplies 386.48

Hunzelman, Putzier, examination services 2,653.06

Clark’s Hardware, maint. supplies 319.09

The Record, publications 122.85

BCK, rental assistance 4,500.00

Frank Dunn, high performance patch 799.00

Barco, flags 115.92

Bound Tree, Amb. supplies 1,062.46

Aetna, EAP services 8.40

Marc, lagoon chemicals 1,860.22

Amazon, Lib. books & supplies 747.77

The Police & Sheriffs Press, ID card 17.50

Alison Hoogeveen, reimb. Amb. conference 110.00

Presto-X, pest control 101.00

Bohle Construction, house removal & clay dirt 7,130.00

Lumber Pros, supplies 47.63

Eakes, Comm. Bldg. cleaning supplies 122.40

Dirt Road Design, website updates 375.00

Dirt Road Design, NW IA Outdoors ads 304.00

Wiatel, phone/internet 526.55

Certified Amb. Group, Jan. billing 280.51

Truck Equipment, sweeper filter 126.37

Ply. Co. Solid Waste, Jan. tonnage 5,057.82

Matheson, Jan. rental 436.89

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 645.77

Wiatel, phone/internet 92.25

Rolling Oil, gas 217.90

Graham Tire, 4 tires 508.36

IMFOA, dues 20.00

Casey’s, Jan. charges 230.39

The Record, publications 167.36

AT&T, police phone/tablet 191.03

First Cooperative, gas 267.58

Beelner Service, gr open 450.00

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 274.37

Thompson Innovations, Scada agreement 50.00

MidAmerican, utilities 3,751.06

Grand Total 64,876.85

Library Special: Cengage, Lib books 141.34

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 39,746.22; Road Use, 12,813.47; Employee Benefits, 7,835.68; Local Option, 25,000.00; TIF, 650.00; Library Spec Inv, 0.00; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 7,456.91; Sewer, 6,158.76; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste24,908.57. Total: 98,269.61.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 35,454.88; Operating Grants, 36,082.16; General Revenues, 18,088.03. Total: 89,625.07.

Treasurer’s reports for December and January were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that there was a residential water leak and changed out some of the light bulbs in the Community Building with LED bulbs. He suggested that we replace all the bulbs with LED’s over the next two years.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Chief Paul Huth reported they had three calls and a bill will be coming from Danko for checking the compressors.

Barb Clark and Danita Wenzel talked with the Council about having a “Fight Cancer” Walk scheduled for May 11, 2019. They provided a map of the proposed route. Police Department will assist on that day.

Discussion about St. Michael’s land purchase. There will be a hearing scheduled and a bank bidding process will be used. If approved, down payment will be put into a trust account. Purchase and down payment will be contingent on city securing financing.

Resolution 19-5

approving a down payment of $25,000.00

by Rolling, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Proposed changes to AT&T contract were discussed. City attorney will negotiate the monthly rent to be no less than $500.00 per month.

Resolution 19-1

(City of Kingsley Depository Resolution)

Kingsley State Bank with a maximum of $2,500.000.00. Motion by Rolling to approve, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution 19-2

(City of Kingsley Depository Resolution)

United Bank of Iowa with a maximum of $1,500.000.00. Motion by Rolling to approve, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution 19-3

(Certify delinquent water bill).

Motion by Rolling to approve, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution 19-4

(Certify delinquent water bill).

Motion by Rolling to approve, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance 242

(International Property Code)

will be introduced at the March meeting. It will include Chapters 1-3.

Building permits: None

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Next meeting will be March 4, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 14, 2019