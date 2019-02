Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — January 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

JANUARY 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 399.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 46,256.85

SHARED SUPERINTENDENT

ARAMARK UNIFORM SERVICES, INC. SHOP TOWELS 331.43

BARNES & NOBLE BOOKSELLER Book Bash Books 396.51

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY lift for the gym..252.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. SOFTENER SALT 184.96

BURKE ENGR SALES CO.

CEILING TILES 9,462.76

Doors

CENGAGE LEARNING Books from fire 3,208.70

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE 1,991.00

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Toner for copiers 1,352.28

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 342.07

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 291.89

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS Playground Equipment 367.98

CONTINENTAL QUARTERLY INSPECTION 190.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO. blower fan motor 174.30

DAVIES BODY SHOP repair panel and hood 2,295.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION INC. SHREDDING 45.00

DUMKRIEGER, JEREMY MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 150.22

DUNHAM HARDWOODS Itech supplies 43.68

EDUCATION STATION, INC., THE LAMINATING ITEMS 931.63

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF FEES 462.50

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING

water cooler 1,349.00

fix leak

HAKA GAS 730.16

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. custodial supplies 849.20

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPED BILLING 6,284.85

HOLLAND LAWN CARE parking lot salt 350.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT COG-AT scores 150.00

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 11.14

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC conference 600.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 42,890.59

JACKSON PUMPING SERVICE CORP. pump pit 135.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

MASTER LOCK COMPANY LLC locker keys 106.28

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Instrument repair 386.87

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,034.77

MOVILLE RECORD, THE AD FOR SUB BUS DRIVERS 314.61

MRLA, DAVID MILEAGE 66.70

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

coil repair 7,866.50

duct work

heat pump motor bracket

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NEVERWARE CloudReady Neverware software 2,500.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12

Para PD 2,410.00

MANDT

2019 Space Settlement Registration

OFFICE ELEMENTS

carpet for classrooms 25,196.30

replacement furniture

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 15.00

PARVU, ANDREA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 249.69

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 196.00

QUALITY APPLIANCE & PARTS, L.C. SERVICE CALL 263.67

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 178.41

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Security Cameras 24,982.41

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 182.33

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA School Law Conference 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC.

BINDING COMBS 301.97

LAMINATING FILM

SERVICEMASTER RECOVERY FIRE CLEAN UP 177,500.00

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL SPED BILLING 5,153.40

SHEETS, JACOB

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 74.36

MILEAGE

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 68.27

STATELINE-ELECTRIC rewire room 5,104.33

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING 2,760.38

US BANK

ITEMS LOST IN FIRE 13,366.70

BOOK DESTROYED IN FIRE

Pull-ups for student

Lawton Senior Living Project

Field trip

Reading intervention supplies

Food for lifeskills

Paint – kids Csms gifts to parents

Brain Model

VERNIER charging station 1,134.18

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 393.76

WESTERN IA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASS 735.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 907.50

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL CURRICULUM DIRECTOR 12,200.44

Fund Total: 418,339.53

SCHOLARSHIP TRUST FUNDS

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY-KYLIE HAMMAN SCHOLARSHIP 750.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY – ADDILYN HILLINGER SCHOLARSHIP 750.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY – MICHAEL RICHARDS SCHOLARSHIP 5,000.00

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE – BETH HOLTZ SCHOLARSHIP 200.00

Fund Total: 6,700.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE 139.50

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,880.47

HOBART SALES & SERVICE REPAIRS 232.50

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 539.88

LATIMER, STACY LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 13.35

MARTIN BROS. FOOD..10,617.06

TUCKER, RENEE & MATHEW LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 198.85

Fund Total: 13,621.61

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING FFA FRUIT SALES 7,862.57

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 150.00

ABSOLUTE SCREEN ART APPAREL 1,064.00

BAKER, DAVE OFFICIAL 225.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 105.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 105.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 873.50

CHRISTIANS, AARON OFFICIAL 75.00

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE SERVICES 2,750.00

DANKE, TYLER OFFICIAL 145.00

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 210.00

DE JONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 210.00

DON’S PRO SHOP PLAQUE 9.00

DUNKEL, RYAN OFFICIAL 105.00

EDUCATIONAL TOURS INC. TRIP INSTALLMENT 6,250.00

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES RECORD KEEPING – FFA 165.00

HUMMEL, LAURIE REIMBURSEMENT 21.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N SPEECH REGISTRATIONS 228.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 788.25

JOHNSON, DWAYNE OFFICIAL 75.00

MADSEN, JOSH OFFICIAL 210.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 105.00

MALSAM, JENNI OFFICIAL 210.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. SUPPLIES 253.57

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE HONOR CHOIR REGISTRATION 660.00

NASP FEES 274.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 362.50

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 75.00

OA/BC-IG SCHOOLS ENTRY FEE 100.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR OFFICIAL 70.00

RUDDY, CAT CHOREOGRAPHY 50.00

SCHROEDER, COLIN OFFICIAL 220.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 105.00

SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH RENTAL 75.00

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 95.00

TRIERWEILER, JACOB OFFICIAL 210.00

TROTH, GARY OFFICIAL 105.00

UHL, JASON OFFICIAL 105.00

UHL, RICH OFFICIAL 75.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA REGISTRATION FEE 140.00

US BANK COSTUMES, SUPPLIES, ROYALTIES, MEDALS, MUSIC, SUBSCRIPTION 1,559.57

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK PAYMENT 2,093.70

WETZ, MARK OFFICIAL 210.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 105.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 75.00

Fund Total: 28,959.66

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 29.48

MARTIN BROS. SNACKS 182.87

Fund Total: 212.35

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 86.97

Fund Total: 119.97

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

SKIDLOADER LEASE 569.56

Fund Total: 569.56

