Lawton-Bronson School Board Meeting — December 19, 2018
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way,
Lawton, Iowa
Wednesday, December 19,
2018 — 7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
Tentative Agenda
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Amick, Woolridge, Scott, Reinke Holtz all present
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
Reinke moved to approve agenda. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
G. Communications
1. Board member update
H. Reports
1. Superintendent’s Report
Sheets presented on cost and need of replacing copiers in both buildings as well as the cost of adding technology cameras.
2. Monthly Financial Update
Anderson presented monthly financial reports
3. Secondary Principal’s Report.
FFA donated some extra bags of fruit and are looking to donate some additional bags to senior citizens
Winter concert went very well. Next concert is in February
Students are taking semester test today and tomorrow.
Optional study time has been removed and is now mandatory
Junior high is having a nitroball tournament
First semester went very quickly
There was an online training for the new system for Iowa Assessments.
Still problem solving on adding in town bus routes. Neal will have an update after break.
4. Elementary Principal’s Report
Shook shared a card from a grandparent with the board
Shook presented on the service trip he is taking to Puerto Rico where he will be helping to rebuild a school that was damaged by hurricanes
5. Board Bill Auditor’s Report
No questions
I. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
J. New Business
1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention
Reinke moved to approve the request to the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) for Modified Supplemental Amount and Supplemental Aid for the 2019-2020 Dropout Prevention Program in the amount of $52402 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2019-2020 at-risk and dropout prevention program as approved by the Lawton-Bronson CSD school board. Seconded by Holtz. Amick yes, Woolridge yes, Scott yes, Reinke yes, Holtz yes.
2. Approve purchase of copiers
Woolridge moved to approve the purchase of copiers recommended by Jake Sheets. Amick seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve purchase of cameras
Holtz moved to approve the purchase of security camera. Amick seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve mid-year step adjustment
Woolridge moved to approve the mid-year 2 step adjustment. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
5. Approve early retirement board policy
Reinke moved to approve the early retirement board policy with the date updated to this year. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
6. Approve January board meeting date
Amick moved to move the January board meeting date to January 30 at 7:00. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. Adjourn
Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Meeting adjourned at 7:56
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 14, 2019