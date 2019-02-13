Lawton-Bronson School Board Meeting — December 19, 2018

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way,

Lawton, Iowa

Wednesday, December 19,

2018 — 7:00 p.m.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Woolridge, Scott, Reinke Holtz all present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Sheets presented on cost and need of replacing copiers in both buildings as well as the cost of adding technology cameras.

2. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

3. Secondary Principal’s Report.

FFA donated some extra bags of fruit and are looking to donate some additional bags to senior citizens

Winter concert went very well. Next concert is in February

Students are taking semester test today and tomorrow.

Optional study time has been removed and is now mandatory

Junior high is having a nitroball tournament

First semester went very quickly

There was an online training for the new system for Iowa Assessments.

Still problem solving on adding in town bus routes. Neal will have an update after break.

4. Elementary Principal’s Report

Shook shared a card from a grandparent with the board

Shook presented on the service trip he is taking to Puerto Rico where he will be helping to rebuild a school that was damaged by hurricanes

5. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

No questions

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention

Reinke moved to approve the request to the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) for Modified Supplemental Amount and Supplemental Aid for the 2019-2020 Dropout Prevention Program in the amount of $52402 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2019-2020 at-risk and dropout prevention program as approved by the Lawton-Bronson CSD school board. Seconded by Holtz. Amick yes, Woolridge yes, Scott yes, Reinke yes, Holtz yes.

2. Approve purchase of copiers

Woolridge moved to approve the purchase of copiers recommended by Jake Sheets. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve purchase of cameras

Holtz moved to approve the purchase of security camera. Amick seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve mid-year step adjustment

Woolridge moved to approve the mid-year 2 step adjustment. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve early retirement board policy

Reinke moved to approve the early retirement board policy with the date updated to this year. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve January board meeting date

Amick moved to move the January board meeting date to January 30 at 7:00. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. Adjourn

Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Meeting adjourned at 7:56

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

