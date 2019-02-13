Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 2, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 2, 2019

FIRST MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote; Radig was absent.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(a)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote; Radig was absent.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to approve the recommendation of the County Attorney to hire outside counsel to represent the county in regard to claim brought against the county by Ed Gilliland. Carried 4-0; Radig was absent.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote; Radig was absent.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote; Radig was absent.

State of the Budget presentation by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive the General Relief administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to reduce the utilities line item by $5,000.00 and increase the funeral services line item by $5,000.00 in the General Relief assistance budget. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the General Relief assistance budget with the approved changes. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Department of Human Services revenue projection at $300,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Department of Human Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Solid Waste budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors Refunds budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to defer on the County Supervisors Medical Examiner budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to defer the County Supervisors Soil Conservation budget as submitted. Carried.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Public Bidder budge reduced by $1,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Mail Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors District Court Operations budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Court Appointment Juvenile budget reduced by $70,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Risk Management budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the County Supervisors Expense budget reduced by $1,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Board administration budget reduced by $2,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors Sheriff Training Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Taylor to defer on the County Supervisors Starcomm Program budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the County Library budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the Motor Vehicle budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the Tax Department budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Civil Service budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Emergency Management budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Human Resources budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The Oath of Office was administered to Jeremy Taylor, Board of Supervisors, by Chief District Court Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer.

The Oath of Office was administered to Matthew Ung, Board of Supervisors, by Chief District Court Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer.

The Oath of Office was administered to PJ Jennings, County Attorney, by Chief District Court Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer.

The Oath of Office was administered to Michael Clayton, County Treasurer, by Chief District Court Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the adoption of current Board of Supervisors Bylaws. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve as temporary Chairperson De Witt to preside over Election of Chairperson. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to appoint Supervisor Radig as Chairperson for the 2019 session. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to appoint Supervisor Taylor as Vice-Chairperson. Carried 5-0.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for January 2, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 26, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $175,732.62. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of County Engineer, Mark Nahra. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of County Medical Examiner, Dr. Julie Breiner. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Jered Jepsen as County Weed Commissioner. Copy filed.

To approve The Sioux City Journal, The Sergeant Bluff Advocate, and The Moville Record as the County’s official newspapers. Copy filed.

To approve appointment of Marty Pottebaum to the Third Judicial Department of Correctional Services. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Cindy Bennet, 2501 Apache Dr., Sioux City, to the Woodbury Conservation Board. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Rod Earleywine, 1019 Coffie Farm Rd., to the Siouxland District Board of Health. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Leo Jochum, 1691 250th St., Salix, and Thomas Ullrich, 819 Brown St., Sloan, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category A-Owner/operators of Agricultural property.; Bob Batcheller, PO Box 3311, Sioux City, Rugh Groth, 302 North Cauley Ave., Anthon, and Kathleen Fenceroy, 323 Oakland, Sioux City, Commission to Assess Damages Category B-Owners of City Property.; Coleen Baker, 3422 Jackson St., Sioux City, Anita Small, 4629 46t St., Sioux City, Nancy Henry CRS, P.O. Box 2484, Sioux City, and Tori Jackson, 103 Virginia St., Sioux City, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category C-Licensed Real Estate Salesman or Real Estate Broker.; and Patrick Curry, 502 Huntington Court, Sergeant Bluff, Linda Mathison, 5008 Ravine Park Lane, Sioux City, and Doug Lehman, P.O. Box 1381, Sioux City, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category D — Persons Having Knowledge of Property Values in the County by Reason of their Occupation. Copy filed.

To approve the authorization of the Chairman to sign property and casualty policies with One Beacon and Travelers Insurance for calendar year 2019. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894729177013, 423 Myrtle St.

RESOLUTION #12,797

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Four (4) in Block Fourteen (14), Tredway’s Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (423 Myrtle Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of January, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 15th Day of January, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $220.00 plus recording fees.

Dated this 2nd Day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894721451009, 836 17th St.

RESOLUTION #12,798

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Nine (9), except West Two Hundred Fifty (W 250) feet thereof, and the East Ten (E 10) feet of West Two Hundred Fifty (W 250) feet thereof, in Block Two (2), Kirk’s Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (836 17th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of January, 2019 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 15th Day of January, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to the City of Sioux City only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the City of Sioux City only for consideration of $227.00 plus recording fees.

Dated this 2nd Day of January, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing the County Engineer to close any Secondary Road for the purpose of construction, routine maintenance, or emergencies during 2019.

RESOLUTION #12,799

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ENGINEER TO

CLOSE ANY SECONDARY ROAD FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTION,

ROUTINE MAINTENANCE, OR EMERGENCIES DURING 2019

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is concerned about traffic safety involved during construction and maintenance work or during natural or traffic emergencies on the secondary road system, and

WHEREAS, they are further interested in making appropriate traffic accommodations for the traveling public, adjacent landowners and related users during construction and maintenance operations, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors under section 306.41 of the Code of Iowa can delegate the authority to temporarily closure of roads to the County Engineer,

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors give Mark J. Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer the authority to temporarily close sections of highway in Woodbury County’s road system when necessary because of construction, maintenance, emergencies, or natural disaster.

DATED this 2nd day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing the County Engineer to execute certification of completion of work on federal aid, state aid, and farm to market construction during 2019.

RESOLUTION #12,800

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ENGINEER

TO EXECUTE CERTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF WORK

ON FEDERAL AID, STATE AID, AND FARM TO MARKET CONSTRUCTION DURING 2019

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that Mark J. Nahra, the County Engineer of Woodbury County, Iowa, be and is hereby designated, authorized, and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute the certification of completion of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications in connection with all Farm-to-Market and federal or state aid construction projects in this county.

Dated at Sioux City, Iowa, this 2nd day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Jeremy Taylor presented information on Rolling Hills Region Government Board meeting and introduced Dawn Mit, Chief Operating Officer, of the Rolling Hills Mental Health Region. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 8, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019