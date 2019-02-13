Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 22, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 22, 2019

FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

State of the Budget presentation by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol general basic budget reduced by $3,000.00. Carried 4-1; Ung opposed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Sheriff Investigations budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the Sheriff Drug Task Force — Federal Reimbursement budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Correction Facility — LEC budget reduced by $20,500.00. Carried 4-1; Ung opposed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to increase correctional facility revenue by $80,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Administration budget as reduced by $30,500.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Civil Division budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Highway Safety Grant budget as with an addition of $6,350.00 of revenue and $6,350.00 of expenditures. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Crime Prevention budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Courtroom Security budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the Sheriff Courthouse Security budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Commissary budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Prisoner Room & Board budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol rural services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung second by to receive the Hard Rock Gaming Fee allocations and to dedicate $300,000.00 of unallocated gaming fees to property tax relief. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Infrastructure/Economic Development Fund allocations as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Debt Service Fund budget reduced by $120,000.00 for principal and interest payments. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Veteran Affairs Administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Veteran Affairs IDVA Grant budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Veteran Affairs Assistance budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed for five minutes.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for January 22, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 15, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $436,112.48. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Colleen McMahon, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 1-15-19. Resignation.; the transfer of Dawn Zahnley, Clerk II, Emergency Services Dept., effective 1-23-19, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer from Wage Plan Clerk II to AFSCME Clerk II.; the separation of Justin Donaghu, Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 1-27-19. Resignation.; the appointment of Chad Robson, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 1-30-19, $23.15/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 11-21-18. Entry Level Salary: $23.15/hour.; and the reclassification of McKenzie Stoos, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 2-01-19, $18.05/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve the deauthorization of Wage Plan Clerk II, Emergency Services (deauthorize to authorize an AFSCME Clerk II. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., Wage Plan: $28.15/hour or $36,595/year.; (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $19.18/hour.; and AFSCME Clerk II, Emergency Services Dept., AFSCME: $21.07/hour (Current Wage). Copy filed.

To approve the agreement and release of Michael Lane vs Woodbury County, Iowa and Karl Frederick John Johnk. Copy filed.

To approve the amendment to the contract with Simmering-Cory, Inc. for Comprehensive Plan Services. Copy filed.

To authorize the Community & Economic Development Director to sign the Community Venture Network agreement. Copy filed.

To approve LEC Expansion Committee Form. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Woodbury County’s Certified Annual Financial Report for FY2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to appoint Bruce Garbe, 1498 Buchanan Ave, Sioux City, to the Zoning Commission for a 5-year term. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to appoint Katie Colling, 3065 Valley Dr., Sioux City, to the Board of Adjustment for a 5-year term. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

David Gleiser, Community Development Director, provided an update on the ACT Work Ready Communities Certification. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the contract with Calhoun Burns and Associates for the design of the new Mason Avenue bridge over the Little Sioux River. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Jeremy Taylor presented and update regarding Rolling Hills Region’s action on FY20 budget, Core Services Strategic Planning meeting and remodeling of the Friendship House. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 29, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 14, 2019