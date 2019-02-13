Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 29, 2019
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
JANUARY 29, 2019
FIFTH MEETING OF THE
WOODBURY COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig and Pottebaum; Taylor joined the meeting by phone at 4:30 p.m. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
State of the Budget presentation by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive County Attorney Administration budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the County Attorney HIDTA Grant #1 budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Attorney Edward Bryne Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Juvenile Division budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the County Attorney Count Collections budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the County Attorney HIDTA Grant #2 budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the County Attorney Domestic Violence Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Attorney Jury & Witness Fees budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the County Attorney Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Attorney Fine Collections budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve a 2% increase for wage plan employees. Failed 2-2 on a roll call vote; De Witt and Pottebaum were opposed.
The Board recessed until the fall of the gavel.
The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.
There were no citizen concerns.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for January 29, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:
To approve minutes of the January 22, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.
To approve the claims totaling $485,568.43. Copy filed.
To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Catherine Haig, parcel #894720157005, 1606 Military Road. Copy filed.
To appoint Sarah Granger, 4707 Country Club Blvd., Sioux City, to the Siouxland District Board of Health for a three year term. Copy filed.
Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve financial support for the Riverfront Redevelopment Project at $20,000.00 per year for the next three fiscal years from local option sales tax proceeds. Carried 3-2 on a roll call vote; De Witt and Ung were opposed. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Farmers Drainage District election official canvass. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
For the Farmers Drainage District Election for Sub-District #1 was held on the 19th day of January, 2019 as shown by the tally list returned from the election precinct.
For the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 there were two-thousand, six-hundred and ninety-six (2,696) ballots cast as follows:
Gary Walters received two-thousand, six-hundred and ninety-six (2,696) votes
We therefore declare Gary Walters duly elected to the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 for a term of three (3) years (2019, 2020, and 2021).
Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Garretson Drainage District election official canvas. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
For the Garretson Drainage District Elections for Sub-District #1 was held on the 19th day of January, 2019
For the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 there were one thousand, one hundred and twenty-two (1,122) ballots cast.
Charles Widman received one thousand, one hundred and twenty-two (1,122) votes
We therefore declare Charles Widman duly elected to the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 for a term of three (3) years (2019, 2020, and 2021).
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for propane for FY2019 with Johnson Propane. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Ung to award the quote for bridge rehabilitation project to Dixon Construction for $67,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the plans for project #L-C(D156)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
The Board heard reports on committee meetings.
There were no citizen concerns.
Board concerns were heard.
The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 5, 2019.
Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 14, 2019