Representative Tom Jeneary — Week Four

This will be a busy week in the legislature. On Monday, February 11th we will debate K-12 funding for education for the 2019-2020 school year.

This package will provide Iowa school districts with an additional $89.3 million in new funding next year.

Included in that number is $7.8 million in additional funding to reduce transportation costs on top of last year’s $11.2 million commitment, and $2.9 million to continue to reducing the district cost per pupil inequity by another $5 per student that was started last session.

This legislation will bring yearly investment in our K-12 system to more than $3.3 billion, an increase of $865 million since the 2011-2012 school year.

House Study Bill (HSB) 110 passed out of subcommittee and full committee last week, which looks to make changes to the judicial nominating process in Iowa.

I do not know what will become of this bill or what the timeline of it‘s passage maybe. One thing is certain however, that we will give it thoughtful and thorough consideration.

One of the best rewards of being your representative is to visit with people who come to the Capitol from District 5.

This past week I had the pleasure of meeting with Dr. Steve Webner, superintendent of Le Mars Community Schools, as well as School Board President Todd Lancaster, and board members Scott Kommes and Angie Catton.

Please let me know if you are going to make a visit to the Capitol so that I can meet with you or your group.

As always do not hesitate to contact me with any questions, comments or concerns.