Lawrence Miller, age 86, of Correctionville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

Lawrence was born August 30, 1932 in Ida Grove, Iowa to Clarence and Emma (Stamp) Miller. Lawrence was a graduate of Ida Grove High School with the class of 1950.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Hummel on March 2, 1963 in South Sioux City, Nebraska. To this union four children were born.

Lawrence was a lifelong farmer who loved working with horses and old John Deere tractors. He lived in the Correctionville area for the past 44 years. Prior to that he lived in the Holstein, Ida Grove and Battle Creek areas.

He enjoyed tinkering with machinery, playing cards and dominoes and spending time with family. He loved horses, especially driving his team to farm.

Lawrence is survived by his children, Ann (Jim) Albers of Cushing, IA; Lori (Mike) Peterson of Cushing, IA; Linda Thomas of Kansas, “CW” Clarence (Amber) Miller of Galva, IA; step-daughters Margaret Tarbill of Worthington, MN and Toni (David) Kracht of Peterson; grandchildren Logan (Julie) Boyle, Bryan (Brittany) Boyle, Benjamin (Jessica) Lau, Shelbey (Chantz) Shermer, Noah Peterson (Alice Gains), Steven (Michelle) Galvin, Johnathan Galvin, Sarah Galvin, Gage Rouse, Rosco Rouse, and Madeline Miller; great-grandchildren Gage Boyle, Braxton Boyle, Pacen Lau, Audrey Barajas, Autumn Barajas, Gage Barajas, Tobias Anglin, and Charlie Beth Lau; and a step-granddaugher, Jamie Tarbill. He is also survived by his sister, Bernice (Clarence) Todd, and one very special friend, Dorothy Ashmore. Many nieces, nephews and friends are also left to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Emma Miller; his step-mother, Eula Miller; and his wife of 47 years, Barbara.

