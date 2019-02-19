Mary Miller

Mary Germaine Miller, age 80, of Moville, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Mary Germaine Miller was born July 2, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Herbert John “Ted” and Mary Izetta (Lite) Montang. She graduated from Moville High School.

Mary was united in marriage to Leo Dean Miller on May 2, 1959 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. To this union, two children were born.

Mary enjoyed being a homemaker for her family.

Mary was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was active with the Queen of Peace and regularly served as Eucharistic Minister.

She was a member of the Meadows Country Club and volunteered throughout the community in many ways.

She enjoyed playing the piano, shopping, reading, bowling and annual trips to the fair with her great nieces and nephews.

Mary enjoyed traveling, especially abroad and for the annual mother-daughter trips. She was the matriarch of the family, organizing dinners, holidays and family reunions. She had a way to always make everyone feel special.

She is survived by her husband Leo of Moville, IA; her son, Terry (Deanna) Miller; her daughter, Katie (Jason Wymore); brothers Tom (Dottie) Montang, Dale (Barb) Montang and Mike (Maria) Montang; a sister, Judi Carr; and several nieces & nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces & nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Arkfeld.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or Queen of Peace.