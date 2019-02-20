Bronson City Council Minutes

February 12, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Tony Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, Dave West, and Jason Garnand. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of January, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 23 hrs. and 47 minutes and responded to 2 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 3 hrs. and 42 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Reports:

Ambulance: No one was present for the ambulance report and no written report received.

Maintenance: CJ was present. CJ reported that a second battery and cables are needed for the new snow plow truck. He would also like to get a snow deflector for the snow plow. There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to have CJ purchase the above-mentioned items and not to go over $500.00. Councilman Williams reported that Alan Schwarz will be taking down the Christmas lights and all banners with his lift truck.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. He reported that there was a major leak on Ash Street. Nick reported that Morningside Plumbing had to be called. After much discussion on the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to have the City pay for the bill from Morningside Plumbing when it comes. Nick reported that the City used 15.9 million gallons in 2018.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

145.96

General

41,929.19 2,958.86

Garbage

2,027.14 3,056.07

Road Use Tax

2,742.32 7,574.65

Ambulance

143.06 200.00

Water

6,325.26 2,767.70

Sewer

1,772.40 1,745.89

Local Option Sales Tax

3,595.22 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

JAN. TOTAL REVENUE

$58,680.55

JAN. DISBURSEMENTS

$19,886.50

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Treasurer Junge went over numbers for 2019/2020 budget. Treasurer Junge will publish the budget and there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have a Public Hearing at the next regular meeting March 12, 2019 at 6:00 PM to approve the budget.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the January 15th regular meeting and Feb 5th special meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR FEB. 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1,520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

Moville Record publications $136.72

WIATEL telephone bill $56.27

Western Iowa Tech ambulance cont. training $36.00

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $330.00

Woodbury County REC loan servicing fees $1,330.00

M’side Plumbing emergency leak $3,275.00

Greenway park $1,225.50

Office of Auditor of State periodic exam fee $475.00

IMFOA dues $70.00

Metcalf attorney dues $140.00

HAKA LLC ambulance fuel $107.91

Menards city hall supplies $22.98

PCC billing for ambulance $14.29

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Triple C Pest Control contract: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to sign the contract for mosquito control for the town.

2. Replacing city tractor: matter tabled till next regular meeting.

3. Councilman Amick on brush pile: tabled until the next regular meeting.

4. Spraying for insects/pests: Matter brought up to have someone spray for insects and do pest control at city hall, shelter, maintenance garage, old city hall, and concession stand. Councilman Amick reported that Shawn Petit could do it for $250.00. There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have Shawn bring us a contract for the work.

5. Discussion on replacing swing set at the park: Councilman West will bring some numbers to the next meeting. Clerk Jessen will inquire on getting a grant from MHRD to pay for the swing set. Matter tabled until the next regular meeting.

6. Flag stand for inside of new city hall: Mayor Thompson will purchase 2 flag stands from the American Legion.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:25 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019