Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson CSD — NEWSPAPER REPORT

Aberson, Berwyn Official 150.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 260.00

Advanced Systems Inc. Copier Service 1,334.92

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Reimbursement 35.10

All Iowa Honor Drill Team Entry Fee 608.50

American Pop Corn Co. Supplies 180.50

Bailey, Amy Reimbursement 23.63

Beelner’s Service Inc. Service 796.00

Benson, Matthew Reimbursement 219.39

Bousema, Harlan Official 105.00

Cam Community School District Tuition 7,921.94

Canon Financial Services Inc. Equipment Lease 673.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt. 4,835.29

Central Lyon Comm School Entry Fee 50.00

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 1,198.32

Chet’s Supplies 75.92

Christensen, Chris Reimbursement 21.06

Christensen, Elizabeth Reimbursement 7.02

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 185.98

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 138.36

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 70.93

College Board Supplies 384.00

Country Inn And Suites Ames Lego League Lodging 665.28

Davidson, George Official 105.00

Dean Foods North Central Supplies 452.41

Dolieslager, Terry Official 105.00

Dunne, Marinda Reimbursement 96.95

Dunwell LLC Service 3,781.17

First Cooperative Association-Corp Supplies 1,345.95

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 662.16

Gateway Hotel Lodging 127.68

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 148.99

Greenway Lawn Care Service 379.75

Hackett, Chuck Reimbursement 42.47

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 220.00

Hobart Sales & Service Service 220.13

Hoffman, Erin Reimbursement 64.30

IA Assoc. School Business Offic. Dues/Fees 90.00

IA High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 146.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 54.28

Iowa School Finance Information Service Service 741.00

Jenness, Lloyd Official 150.00

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Supplies 65.59

Kingsley Chamber Of Commerce Dues/Fees 50.00

Kingsley State Bank/Jody Reinking Lego League 238.50

Kraft Kleaners LLC Service 227.00

Kreber, Chris Official 105.00

Lammers Automotive Services 1,319.69

Loreth, Heather Reimbursement 13.65

Lumber Pros Supplies 85.14

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 22,653.13

Malsam, Jennifer Official 105.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Supplies 150.04

McGregor, Doug Service 250.00

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 18.40

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec. Service 12,768.21

Moville Record Publication Expense 220.53

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 5,539.16

Northwest AEA Supplies 212.50

OA/BC-IG Comm. School Entry Fee 100.00

Oriental Trading Supplies 59.46

Pfaffle, David Official 245.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 46.80

Presto X Company Pest Control 110.00

Ranniger, Royce Official 105.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Services 566.49

Really Great Reading Company, LLC Supplies 945.30

Rick’s Computers Services 99.00

River Valley Comm. School Open Enroll/Spec. Ed 19,760.65

Riverside Community School District Entry Fee 15.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 3,304.83

Roto Rooter Service 369.69

Salker, Jim Official 195.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 397.81

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 1,191.80

School Administrators Of Iowa Dues/Fees 110.00

School Specialty Inc. Supplies 517.17

Schroeder, Colin Official 80.00

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 99.96

Schultz, Kevin Official 105.00

Schuttler, Mark Official 105.00

Schweitzberger, Laurie Reimbursement 154.54

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 3,664.93

Seggerman, Wendy Reimbursement 40.00

Slaughter, Jason Official 105.00

Sportsengine, Inc. Entry Fee 75.00

SportsGraphics Wrestling Mats 220.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 872.99

Supplyworks Supplies 1,334.32

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. School Bus 295.00

Thompson Innovation Services 400.00

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 571.51

Vonhagel, Curt Official 195.00

Waverly-Shell Rock High School Entry Fee 15.00

Western Valley Conference Conference Gate Receipts 2,335.00

Wetz, Mark Official 105.00

Wiatel Services 427.38

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 411.15

Wilcox, John Official 150.00

Zahnley, Douglas Official 75.00

Zalme, Mark Official 105.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019