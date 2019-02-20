Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — February 11, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OFA REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

FEBRUARY 11, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The regular January meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:30 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Resignation added to agenda. Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to amend the agenda to approve the revised agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to amend the minutes of the January meeting to approve additional $240.13 to Kingsley activity fund and decrease $240.13 from Pierson activity fund. All in favor, motion carried.

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the January meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Beelner’s Service, Dunwell, LLC, and Really Great Reading Company, LLC. Additional questions were addressed regarding mileage requests, a teacher conference trip, Special Education equipment and a laptop purchase. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $76,733.25 from the general fund, $3,054.55 from the schoolhouse funds, $10,264.64 from the Kingsley activity fund, $22,873.26 from the lunch fund and $50.00 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Board members were updated on the submission of Title I, II and IV grants. Mid-year Special Education invoices were sent out to schools. The calendar year-end reporting was processed and submitted including W-2s, 1099 Misc and 1095-C. Health insurance renewals will be updated and shared at the next meeting. Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Haggin, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese was not able to attend the meeting. He provided an update. FAST (Formative Assessment System for Teachers) testing: Winter Testing due by 2/15/19. Wrestling season: 20 wrestlers, 7 cheerleaders and 6 managers. Next home meet on 2/21 at 4:00 p.m. NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) Test for 4th grade on 2/21. Promote the Panther Ball 2/23. WVC Honor Choir 2/25. Candy sales for grades 5th – 7th on 2/25-3/12. 7th & 8th grade dance on 3/29. Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, 4/5. Mr. Wiese would like volunteers for MS Track Meets on 4/15 and 5/7.

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey congratulated the wrestling team and Alex Hanner on a successful season and advancing to districts. The Girls and Boys basketball teams will be playing this week. If you not able to attend, the games may be watched on NFHS live web link. Students who qualified for the NASA trip in March include Tyler Sitzmann, Eva McCoy and Brooke Harvey. State Aid funds have been proposed at approximately 2%. The House bills being proposed include high school citizen tests before seniors graduate, time allowed for students to ride a school bus and a vegetarian entrée to be a menu option. SAVE funding proposed to extend out to 2051. The Sweetheart dance was a success on February 9th. Mr. Bailey will be sharing the Iowa School Performance profile report through the newsletter, Twitter and Facebook. Mr. Bailey will be preparing the Civil Rights data collection report which is due in April. He will be attending the ISFIC conference in Des Moines on February 19th and 20th. Mr. Bailey will be meeting with local authorities regarding the school’s security plan to be in place by July 1st. Pratt and Haggin will be attending this meeting.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• None

10. NEW BUSINESS

• Facility Project: Mr. Bailey updated the Board on the proposed front office facility changes for security for the front office. H & H completed the bid for the front office for $41,650. Mr. Bailey recommended a roll up door. Board members recommended a banker’s glass. Board members suggested aluminum frame door which would reduce the bid by $1,350. H&H will update with the recommended changes and submit a bid for carpet in the offices. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the security and remodel project to H&H Builders Inc. for $40,300 with an August 1st contractual finish date. SAVE or PPEL funds would be used to fund the project. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Renewal of Athletic Sharing Agreement: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to renew the cross country and track sharing agreement with Woodbury Central.

• Fundraiser Request: Dance Team proposed a Dance Camp & Dance Team Night fundraiser to raise funds for yearly expenses including State Dance competition, All-Iowa competition and other competitions. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the fundraiser for the Dance Camp & Dance Team night.

• Resignations: Taylor Mulvhill submitted her resignation affective at the end of the school year. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Taylor Mulvhill at the end of the school year.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• None

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:28 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

March Board meeting will be March 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019