Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto — Board Bills from February 12

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

February 12th Board Bills

GENERAL FUND

AETNA INSURANCE 117.60

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 177.18

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES..1,627.04

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES..645.52

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA FLC REGISTRATION 75.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 429.08

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 3,467.23

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 333.17

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 11,820.42

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 17,309.59

CLAIM AID MEDICAID 267.92

COLBERT’S MARKET MISC. SUPPLIES 255.80

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPECIAL EDUCATION 1,600.45

CULLIGAN SUPPLIES 242.00

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES..188.00

DEMCO SUPPLIES 245.08

DEWALD, STEVE SE TRAVEL 1,684.80

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 295.00

GRAHAM TIRE STORM LAKE TIRES 785.72

GRIMES HORTICULTURE HORTICULTURE 114.25

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 155.00

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 3,924.80

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 675.00

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 3,094.00

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 183.68

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES DOWNTOWN SUPPLIES 501.76

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 1,783.85

HUMANA INSURANCE CO. INSURANCE 142.40

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES/SERVICES. 9,099.67

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 338.71

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 125.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 215.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 245.99

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 560.89

K-LOG, INC. FCS EQUIPMENT 7,584.73

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 77.27

KIRCHGATTER, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 41.98

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 253.09

LINCOLN ELECTRIC CUTTING SYSTEMS SUPPLIES 185.26

LINDER, KEVIN SERVICES 60.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 131.04

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 742.15

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 399.85

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 74.94

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 411.23

MENARDS SUPPLIES 299.68

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICAL 212.08

MID BELL SUPPLIES 23.73

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 3,251.70

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT 805.00

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 674.31

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 271.00

NAGEL, RUSS REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 4.58

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 2,854.11

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 163.80

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 154.44

OPEN UP RESOURCES SUPPLIES 1,231.20

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 63.56

PQL SUPPLIES 225.02

PSAT/NMSQT TESTING 164.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,381.78

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 242.05

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 299.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 149.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 931.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 40.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 2,853.83

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 10,137.60

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 57,496.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 252.02

WEST SIOUX CERAMICS SUPPLIES 74.29

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TRAINING 2,000.00

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE UP 185.68

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 287.64

Fund Total: 161,848.02

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,834.94

Fund Total: 1,834.94

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE WEBSITE 658.75

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 431.81

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/

EQUIPMENT 3,770.00

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 429.96

Fund Total: 5,290.52

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES 80.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA REGISTRATION 1,425.00

CHIZEK, TRAVIS OFFICIAL 300.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 82.69

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 762.50

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 160.00

DREES, KYLE OFFICIAL 200.00

EAST MILLS COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 85.00

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 75.00

GOTTO, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 110.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 3,314.40

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 3,978.75

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 75.00

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 918.40

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 99.87

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION ENTRY FEE 150.00

JAM’N AUDIO SERVICES HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 400.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 1,847.65

KARSTEN, JIM OFFICIAL 110.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 269.73

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 75.00

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION SUPPLIES 14.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 2,176.88

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 13.47

REEDS FOR LESS SUPPLIES 521.10

REINKE, DALE OFFICIAL 220.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 22.50

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 67.50

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 767.82

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 274.56

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 122.45

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 200.00

UHL, RICH OFFICIAL 80.00

VOLLSTEDT, STEVE OFFICIAL 220.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE CONFERENCE TICKETS 1,522.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 410.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 314.82

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 50.00

Fund Total: 21,736.09

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,112.72

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 2,309.75

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 22,294.93

MARTIN BROS PKG FOOD/SUPPLIES 19,176.53

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 194.00

Fund Total: 47,087.93

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 1,412.12

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. SOFTWARE 9,312.75

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,562.49

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 4,873.80

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,716.00

Fund Total: 29,877.16

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019