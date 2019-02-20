Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 12 (Regular Meeting)
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Date: Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Time: 7:30 PM
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen
Absent: None
Others: Approximately 9 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:30 PM
II. Communications
A. Public Forum – An employee addressed the board to request a change to full-time with benefits.
B. Correspondence — Superintendent Interview Questions
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $161,848.02, Management $1,834.94; PPEL $5,290.52; Activity $21,736.09; Infrastructure $29,877.16; Hot Lunch $47,087.93; Extra & Hourly Pay $73,682.61.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Kennedy moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings (if any) Resignations: Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignations of Kathy Parr, school shuttle to Smithland, and Gaige Gill from his Co-Head Softball Coaching position. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2019: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to set driver education fees for resident students $300 and non-residents $500 to take driver education. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Shared Contracts for 19-20 with COU: Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the shared Guidance, Transportation, Board Secretary, Human Resources and Curriculum Director, and Librarian with COU for 19-20. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Consideration of Sharing PE with Danbury Catholic: Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to end sharing PE with Danbury Catholic for 19-20. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Consideration of Water Softener Update for the Anthon Building: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the quote from Rasmussen Mechanical Service to demo and replace the water softening system at a cost of $17,500. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. Consideration of Early Retirement Package: The board decided to move this item until after an exempt session. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve an early retirement package.
5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. HVAC Projected Updates – the board reviewed a five year projection for necessary updates
VI. Reports
A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinator Reports
B. FFA Summer Trip
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April
B. Budget Guarantee Resolution
C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes
E. Audit Report
VIII. Announcements
A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 11, 2019 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton
IX. Adjourn: Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:59 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 21, 2019