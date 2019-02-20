Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 12 (Regular Meeting)

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen

Absent: None

Others: Approximately 9 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:30 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – An employee addressed the board to request a change to full-time with benefits.

B. Correspondence — Superintendent Interview Questions

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $161,848.02, Management $1,834.94; PPEL $5,290.52; Activity $21,736.09; Infrastructure $29,877.16; Hot Lunch $47,087.93; Extra & Hourly Pay $73,682.61.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Kennedy moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings (if any) Resignations: Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignations of Kathy Parr, school shuttle to Smithland, and Gaige Gill from his Co-Head Softball Coaching position. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2019: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to set driver education fees for resident students $300 and non-residents $500 to take driver education. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Shared Contracts for 19-20 with COU: Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the shared Guidance, Transportation, Board Secretary, Human Resources and Curriculum Director, and Librarian with COU for 19-20. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Consideration of Sharing PE with Danbury Catholic: Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to end sharing PE with Danbury Catholic for 19-20. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Consideration of Water Softener Update for the Anthon Building: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the quote from Rasmussen Mechanical Service to demo and replace the water softening system at a cost of $17,500. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Consideration of Early Retirement Package: The board decided to move this item until after an exempt session. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve an early retirement package.

5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. HVAC Projected Updates – the board reviewed a five year projection for necessary updates

VI. Reports

A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinator Reports

B. FFA Summer Trip

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

E. Audit Report

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 11, 2019 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn: Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:59 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019