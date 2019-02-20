Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 12 (Regular Meeting)

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING

Date:  Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Time:  7:30 PM
Place:  Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen
Absent:  None
Others: Approximately 9 guests

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:30 PM

II. Communications
A. Public Forum – An employee addressed the board to request a change to full-time with benefits.
B. Correspondence — Superintendent Interview Questions

III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills:  General $161,848.02, Management $1,834.94; PPEL $5,290.52; Activity $21,736.09; Infrastructure $29,877.16; Hot Lunch $47,087.93; Extra & Hourly Pay $73,682.61.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Kennedy moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

IV.   Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings (if any) Resignations:  Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignations of Kathy Parr, school shuttle to Smithland, and Gaige Gill from his Co-Head Softball Coaching position.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

B. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2019:  Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to set driver education fees for resident students $300 and non-residents $500 to take driver education.   5 ayes.  Motion carried.

C. Shared Contracts for 19-20 with COU:  Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the shared Guidance, Transportation, Board Secretary, Human Resources and Curriculum Director, and Librarian with COU for 19-20.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

D. Consideration of Sharing PE with Danbury Catholic:  Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to end sharing PE with Danbury Catholic for 19-20.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

E. Consideration of Water Softener Update for the Anthon Building:  Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the quote from Rasmussen Mechanical Service to demo and replace the water softening system at a cost of $17,500.     5 ayes.  Motion carried.

F. Consideration of Early Retirement Package:  The board decided to move this item until after an exempt session.   Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve an early retirement package.
5 ayes.  Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items
A. HVAC Projected Updates – the board reviewed a five year projection for necessary updates

VI. Reports
A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinator Reports
B. FFA Summer Trip

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April
B. Budget Guarantee Resolution
C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes
E. Audit Report

VIII. Announcements
A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 11, 2019 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn:  Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:59 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

