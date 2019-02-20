Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 12 (Special Negotiations Meeting)
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL NEGOTIATIONS MEETING —
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2019
PRESENT: Wimmer and Mead
ABSENT: None
OTHERS: MVAO Education Association representatives Phillips, Kirchgatter, and Handke
Wimmer called the committee meeting to order at 7:15 PM. The Association presented their package to the board which included a 5.5% base salary and supplemental increase as well as insurance increases.
The board presented their package which included 0% base salary and supplemental increase along with eliminating President’s Day as a Holiday in the Master contract.
The two groups will meet again the first of March to continue negotiating.
Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:28 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 21, 2019