Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 12 (Special Negotiations Meeting)

| | 0

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL NEGOTIATIONS MEETING —
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2019

PRESENT:  Wimmer and Mead
ABSENT:  None
OTHERS:  MVAO Education Association representatives Phillips, Kirchgatter, and Handke

Wimmer called the committee meeting to order at 7:15 PM.  The Association presented their package to the board which included a 5.5% base salary and supplemental increase as well as insurance increases.

The board presented their package which included 0% base salary and supplemental increase along with eliminating President’s Day as a Holiday in the Master contract.

The two groups will meet again the first of March to continue negotiating.

Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:28 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 21, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment