Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 12 (Special Negotiations Meeting)

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL NEGOTIATIONS MEETING —

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2019

PRESENT: Wimmer and Mead

ABSENT: None

OTHERS: MVAO Education Association representatives Phillips, Kirchgatter, and Handke

Wimmer called the committee meeting to order at 7:15 PM. The Association presented their package to the board which included a 5.5% base salary and supplemental increase as well as insurance increases.

The board presented their package which included 0% base salary and supplemental increase along with eliminating President’s Day as a Holiday in the Master contract.

The two groups will meet again the first of March to continue negotiating.

Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:28 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

