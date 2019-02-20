Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 7, 2019

| | 0

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019 — 6:00 PM

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen
Absent:  None
Others:  A representative from Grundmeyer Leader Search Firm

Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:00 PM.  Mead moved to go into closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (l) (a).  Roll Call Vote:  Ayes:  Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen.  Nays:  None.  Motion carried.  The board entered into closed session at 6:00 PM.  Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to come out of closed session.  Roll Call Vote:  Ayes:  Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen.  Nays:  None.  Motion carried.  The board came out of closed session at 9:12 PM.  Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:15 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 21, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment