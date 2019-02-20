Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 7, 2019

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019 — 6:00 PM

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen

Absent: None

Others: A representative from Grundmeyer Leader Search Firm

Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:00 PM. Mead moved to go into closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (l) (a). Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen. Nays: None. Motion carried. The board entered into closed session at 6:00 PM. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to come out of closed session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen. Nays: None. Motion carried. The board came out of closed session at 9:12 PM. Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:15 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019