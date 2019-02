Woodbury Central Minutes & Bills — February 11, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting –

February 11, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Feb. 11, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Pat Hofstatter, Mike Hofstatter, Jeff Locke, Bonnie Clark.

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Kluender, Lamp and student members Emma Persons & Miah Manker. Absent: none.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Kluender to approve the agenda as amended to add a resignation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to waive the reading of the minutes from January 14, 2019 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve payments from the General Fund for $70,906.21 the PPEL Fund for $5,919.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $22,479.68, the Activity Fund for $9,076.82 and the Nutrition Fund for $13,272.79 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $22,604.32, the Activity Fund for $11,026.28, and the Nutrition Fund for $1.65. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Reports by Mrs. Gilbert (absent, presented by Glackin, Mr. Bormann, and Mr. Glackin.

Policies and Procedures:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve the Public Purpose statements for school cell phone rules, school equipment use, and school celebrations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion of Early Retirement Policy.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation – Discussion of possible elevator. Board requested Mr. Glackin look into alternative options.

Personnel:

• Moved by Koele, second by Nelson to approve the Skylar Sanford and Curt Bremer for $15/hr – 3hr./day – 5 days/week for the summer. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Kluender to approve Donnie Reblitz as volunteer Robotics coach. Motion carried, all voting aye – Reblitz abstaining.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to approve Kim Mendenhall as classroom/driving instructor, and Ron Zahourek and Bob Doenhofer as driving instructors for Drivers Education this summer. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the stipends for assistant speech coaches at $1400 per season (individual and large group). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve two additional para’s for $1 per hour for extra duties regarding student behavior and to allow Mr. Glackin to approve future pay assignments in this area. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the resignation of Gene Groetken as para effective Feb. 22, 2019. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular: Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the following sharing agreements: With Kingsley – Cross Country, Track, Elem. Guidance, Head Operations/Maintenance, Transp. Coordinator, Curriculum Director, with Akron – Human Resources, and Western Iowa Tech Comm. Coll Programs. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to set the drivers education fee at $325, with pay to instructors at $215 per student. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the 2 year IJUMP contract with Centerpoint Energy. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – Christen Howrey mentioned audit draft came in today will be on next month’s agenda.

Adjourn: Moved by Kluender, second by Lamp to adjourn meeting and go into exempt meeting pursuant Chapter 20.17(3) exempt negotiations strategy meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS for February 2019

OPERATING FUND

ACE ENGINE & PARTS SNOW BLOWER 895.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 98.00

All Iowa Honor Drill Team DIRECTOR MEAL – ALL IOWA 12.50

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 113.90

Bomgaars FASTENERS 20.40

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC KITCHEN FLOOR DRAIN 2,794.44

Cripps, Mark CONSULTANT 1,400.00

DECKER EQUIPMENT URINAL DIVIDERS 522.23

Family Health Care DRIVER PHYSICAL 106.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame CITIZENSHIP AWARD ENGRAVING 4.00

Groth, Kathi CELL PHONE REIMB. 80.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES DECALS 74.68

Librarians’ Choice LIBRARY BOOKS 1,110.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 35.31

ELECTRICITY 440.75

ELECTRICITY 47.95

ELECTRICITY 7,556.93

NATURAL GAS 474.02

ELECTRICITY 631.80

NATURAL GAS 817.19

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 10,013.95

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 636.55

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC UNIT HEATERS 85.00

NWAEA

REPORT CARDS 371.36

HEARING INTERPRETER 20,507.19

GROETKEN MANDT TRAINING 50.00

FAWCETT – MANDT TRAINING 35.00

Vendor Total: 20,963.55

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER 1,724.25

PEPPER & SON, J.W. INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 241.99

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 100.74

Rolling Oil FUEL 3,471.81

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. SPECIAL ED TUITION OUT 15,306.30

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. UNHOOK OLD WATER HEATERS 150.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID 274.31

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE LEAGUE OF CITIES CLASSES 10,705.73

Fund Total: 70,906.21

Checking Account Total: 70,906.21

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

PLAY ON SPORTS NFHS SYSTEM – STREAMING 4,950.00

Fund Total: 5,919.00

Checking Account Total: 5,919.00

SALES TAX FUND

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC REMODEL TO ADD SAFE ROOM 2,977.78

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. SHOP LIGHTING PROJECT 9,995.90

VARSITY GROUP MARKETING & SIGNS BASEBALL WINDSCREEN 6,760.00

West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters Sup. NEW KILN 2,746.00

Fund Total: 22,479.68

Checking Account Total: 22,479.68

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

All Iowa Honor Drill Team ALL IOWA DANCER 125.00

ALTA AURELIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL JV BB ENTRY FEE 85.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS 461.80

CONCESS 461.00

CONCESS 455.40

CONCESS 489.30

Vendor Total: 1,867.50

EEKHOFF, KEVIN

BB OFFICIAL 105.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Vendor Total: 210.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS ENGRAVE PLATES – AWARDS 23.10

Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union BANNER 162.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn

LR GROUP JV 187.00

LG GROUP V 265.00

Vendor Total: 452.00

Iowa State University Quiz Bowl Club QUIZ BOWL ENTRY 20.00

KREBER, NICHOLAS BB OFFICIAL 105.00

LUCAS, JEFF BB OFFICIAL 105.00

LUCKOW, CALEB BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Maple Valley Community School JVR G ENTRY FEE 75.00

MCKELVEY, WILLIAM JV BB OFFICIAL 105.00

rSchoolToday SCHEDULER RENEWAL 326.00

SAMP, JACOB BB OFFICIAL JV TOURNEY 150.00

Sanford, Dennis WR OFFICIAL 135.00

Sunnybrook SR. PARENT NIGHT 38.00

Trophies Plus CONF. PLAQUE 93.22

Western Valley Conference

1-25 GBB 806.00

1-28 BOYS 648.00

1-31 GIRLS/BOYS 1,396.00

WR WVC GATES 1,760.00

Vendor Total: 4,610.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT

BB OFFICIAL 105.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Vendor Total: 210.00

Fund Total: 9,076.82

Checking Account Total: 9,076.82

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 36.80

SALT 9.20

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 90.00

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 319.43

FOOD 176.25

FOOD 277.59

FOOD 151.07

FOOD 282.47

FOOD 110.66

FOOD 282.47

Vendor Total: 1,599.94

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 63.80

FOOD 131.70

FOOD 47.34

FOOD 160.83

Vendor Total: 403.67

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT (59.98)

FOOD 115.97

FOOD 195.93

FOOD 120.85

FOOD 226.90

FOOD 18.94

FOOD 98.84

FOOD 79.97

FOOD 90.85

Vendor Total: 888.27

Keck Foods FOOD 1,811.09

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

GENERAL SUPPLIES 372.17

FOOD 1,065.29

FOOD 1,658.92

GENERAL SUPPLIES 80.35

GENERAL SUPPLIES 22.75

FOOD 1,242.08

FOOD (80.60)

FOOD 1,379.25

GENERAL SUPPLIES 265.12

Vendor Total: 6,005.33

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 897.11

FOOD 67.53

FOOD 36.68

SUPPLIES 283.60

FOOD 254.15

FOOD 600.62

FOOD 334.80

Vendor Total: 2,474.49

Fund Total: 13,272.79

Checking Account Total: 13,272.79

JANUARY 2019 BMO PAYMENT

Amount: 12,703.87

Description: SUPPLIES, GAS, MAINT., TRAVEL, GENERAL

ELECTRICAL CORDS FOR BUSSES 43.98

GASOLINE 89.90

SHEET ROCK, NAILS, MISC. 35.77

GASOLINE 64.29

GASOLINE 103.99

GASOLINE 158.20

VAN WASH 9.00

GARBAGE 1,292.72

PEST CONTROL 52.00

GASOLINE 34.00

GASOLINE 28.10

QUIZ BOWL ENTRY FEE 90.00

PHONE/INTERNET 674.57

BOYS BB COACH – PD 20.00

POSTAGE 506.85

SUPPLIES 71.78

CREDIT (0.01)

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 149.80

ANDERSON LAPDESKS 209.25

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 17.98

STUDENT HYGIENE 5.00

CENTERING ON CENTERS – 4 200.00

HG SUPPLIES 18.30

GASOLINE 17.94

CPR CERTIFICATION STAFF 19.94

TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES 113.87

GENERAL SUPPLIES 30.24

POSTAGE 16.94

MENTOR GROUP 24.50

GASOLINE 38.39

GASOLINE 124.31

FRAUD CHARGES WILL BE REVERSED 205.97

STAMPS 150.00

97 – FUEL FILTER REPLACED 51.07

13 – FUEL FILTERS / WIPER BLADE 165.07

09 – FUEL FILTERS / WIPER BLADE/AIR HOSE 246.98

15 – FUEL FILTERS / WIPER BLADE 153.90

12 IMPALA – MIRROR/SERVICE/THERMOSTAT 348.00

12 IMPALA – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

INSTALL TIRE 27.50

15 – AIR DRYER REPLACE 647.40

17 – REAR HEATER/ANTIFREEZE/WIPER BLADE 300.72

06 – FUEL FILTERS 135.58

BIG GRAY – SERVICE 19.50

BIG GRAY – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

BLUE BURB – SERVICE 19.50

BLUE BURB – 8 QTS. OIL 28.00

SILVER 14 – WIPER BLADE 22.80

13 – SERVICE / STOP SIGN MOTOR 226.34

13 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

15-2 – FUEL FILTERS / WIPER BLADE 166.12

GASOLINE 36.00

REPLACEMENT FOR DAMAGED COAT 72.76

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,710.04

DOOR LOCK 5.49

BOARDS FOR HISTORY DAY 35.35

INK / TONER / TONER COLLECTION UNIT 1,928.08

NETFLIX/PRIME SUBSCRIPTION 27.96

EAR MUFFS 59.94

BULBS/SOUND BOARD/TV 345.63

BIRTHDAY BOX 58.25

SLIPPERS 12.84

MILLER PERSONAL EXP. – REIMB 22.57

CHIEF ARCHITECH RENEWAL 234.00

CREDIT SHOP SUPPLIES (0.25)

INSTRUMENT REPAIR 36.00

BUS DRIVER ROOM 110.88

COACHES ROOMS 221.76

GRINCH DAY 68.56

NEW STUDENT SHIRTS 245.00

FACS INST. SUPPLIES 190.83

POSTAGE 1.13

Amount: 8,596.28

Description: ACTIVITY FUND EXPENSES

CONCESS 407.43

BACKPACK EMBROIDERY..63.00

QUIKSTATS 75.00

BOYS WARM-UPS 1,714.00

YOUTH TOURNEY MEDALS 680.00

CHOC. BARS – FUNDRAISER 3,035.00

CONF. SPEECH 149.86

SPEECH COSTUME/

MUSIC 52.77

THEATRE PAINT FLOOR 63.53

TRACK 1/2 TIME POP SHOOT 19.65

DROP ZONE 1,040.19

MED KIT SUPPLIES 19.47

PEP CLUB SUPPLIES 44.86

BANNERS 290.55

WR. ROOMS – COUNCIL BLUFFS 554.40

CONCESS. PIZZA 386.57

Amount: 1.65

Description: FOOD

SALT 1.65

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 21,301.80

January 2019 Prepaid Checks

OPERATING FUND

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS 3,616.81

NWAEA NASA TRIP 2,790.00

Whiting Community School OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,493.64

Fund Total: 9,900.45

Checking Account Total: 9,900.45

January 2019 Prepaid Checks

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN JH BB OFFICIAL 155.00

ANDERSON, LARRY JV TOURNEY OFFICIALS 150.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

HARRIMAN, WADE JV TOURNEY OFFICIALS 150.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH BB OFFICIAL 235.00

MAY, TIM BB OFFICIAL 105.00

MCPIKE, MILT BB OFFICIAL 105.00

PITTS, MATTHEW BB OFFICIAL 105.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

RYAN, DAN WR. OFFICIAL 0.00

SCHROEDER, COLIN JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

Wilcox, John JH OFFICIAL 75.00

WILLER, CHAD JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

Zalme, Mark BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Fund Total: 2,430.00

Checking Account Total: 2,430.00

