Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 15, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 15, 2019

THIRD MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

State of the Budget presentation by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to set medical examiner body transfer fees at $500.00 per trip beginning 7/1/19. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Medical Examiner budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Communication Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the StarComm Program budget increased by $4,162.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services Courthouse budget reduced by $26,853.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services LEC budget reduced by $17,560.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to receive the Building Services Trosper/Hoyt budget reduced $7,523.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Building Services Anthon Courthouse budget reduced by $6,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Building Services Prairie Hills Facility budget reduced by $1,027.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services District Health Building budget reduced by $1,500.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services Facility budget reduced by $16,950.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services County Services Facility (Tri View) budget reduced by $2,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Secondary Roads budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Secondary Roads — Special 5 Year Bridge Project budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Roadside Management budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed until 4:30 PM.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for January 15, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Supervisor Ung asked that action to authorize the Chairperson to sign separation agreement and release between Patricia Erickson-Puttmann and Woodbury County be taken off the consent agenda to be voted on as a separate item.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 8, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $847,832.83. Copy filed.

To receive the County Auditor’s Quarterly report for October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Anthony Gaul, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-18-11, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the reclassification of Patty Erickson-Puttmann, MHDS Service Coordinator, Sioux Rivers Dept., effective 12-31-18, $101,306.59/year, 20%=$17,378.75/yr. Other.; the separation of Dan Vanderlinden, P/T Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 1-18-19. Resignation.; the reclassification of Alexander Jensen, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 1-29-19, $20.06/hour, 4%=$.78/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; and the separation of Patty Erickson-Puttmann, MHDS Service Coordinator, Sioux Rivers Dept., effective 6-30-19. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Century Link. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to authorize the Chairperson to sign separation agreement and release between Patricia Erickson-Puttmann and Woodbury County. Carried 3-2 on a roll call vote; Ung and Radig opposed. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729177013, 423 Myrtle St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894729177013, 423 Myrtle St., to Judy Seals, 2 Cushing St, Portland, ME, for $220.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,803

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Judy Seals in the sum of Two Hundred Twenty Dollars & 00/100 ($220.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729177013

Lot Four (4) in Block Fourteen (14), Tredway’s Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

(423 Myrtle Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 15th Day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894721451009, 836 17th St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894721451009. 836 17th St., to City of Sioux City, 405 6th St., Sioux City, for $227.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,804

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By City of Sioux City in the sum of Two Hundred Twenty-Seven Dollars & 00/100 ($227.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894721451009

Lot Nine (9), except West Two Hundred Fifty (W 250) feet thereof, and the East Ten (E 10) feet of West Two Hundred Fifty (W 250) feet thereof, in Block Two (2), Kirk’s Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (836 17th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 15th Day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to ratify the tentative agreement reached with CWA regarding the contract between the County and Deputy Sheriffs. Carried 4-1, Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to take no action on a request by Mike Clayton, County Treasurer, to make a change to a clerk position. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures a Resolution for National Stalking Awareness Month Proclamation January 2019. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,805

NATIONAL STALKING AWARENESS MONTH PROCLAMATION

JANUARY 2019

Whereas, under the laws of all fifty states, the U.S. Territories, the District of Columbia, and the federal government, stalking is a crime;

Whereas, 6 to 7.5 million people were stalked in a one-year period in the United States, and the majority of victims are stalked by someone they know;

Whereas, 3 in 4 women killed by an intimate partner had been stalked by that intimate partner;

Whereas, many stalking victims lose time from work and experience serious psychological distress and lost productivity at a much higher rate than the general population;

Whereas, many stalking victims are forced to protect themselves by relocating, changing their identities, changing jobs, and obtaining protection orders;

Whereas, many stalkers use technology — such as cell phones, global positioning system (GPS), cameras, and spyware — to monitor and track their victims;

Whereas, there is a need for great public awareness about the nature, criminality, and potential lethality of stalking;

Whereas, criminal justice systems can enhance their responses to stalking by regular training and assertive investigation and prosecution of the crime;

Whereas, laws and public policies must be continually adapted to keep pace with new tactics used by stalkers;

Whereas, communities can better combat stalking by adopting multidisciplinary responses by teams of local agencies and organizations and by providing more and better victim services; and

Whereas, Woodbury County, Iowa is joining forces with victim service providers, criminal justice officials, and concerned citizens throughout Woodbury County, Iowa and the United States to observe National Stalking Awareness Month.

Now, Therefore, I Keith Radig, Chairman, on behalf of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of January 2019 as

“STALKING AWARENESS MONTH”

in Woodbury County, Iowa and applaud the efforts of the many victim service providers, police officers, prosecutors, national and community organizations, and private sector supporters for their efforts in promoting awareness about stalking.

Be It So Resolved this 15th day of January 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday as a Day of Service Proclamation. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,806

PROCLAMATION

Whereas, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to advancing equality, love, and opportunity for all, and challenged all Americans to participate in the never-ending work of building a more perfect union; and

Whereas, Dr. King’s teachings can continue to guide and inspire us in addressing challenges in our communities; and

Whereas, the King Holiday and Service Act, enacted in 1994, designated the King Holiday as a national day of volunteer service, and

Whereas, since 1994, millions of Americans have been inspired by the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to serve their neighbors and communities on the King Holiday; and

Whereas, serving on the King Holiday is an appropriate way to honor Dr. King, meet local and national needs, bring citizens together, and strengthen our communities; and

Whereas, the King Day of Service is the only federal holiday commemorated as a national day of service, and offers an opportunity for Americans to give back to their communities on the holiday and make an ongoing commitment to service throughout the year; and

Whereas, each of us can and must contribute to making our communities better with increased opportunity for all our citizens, and

Whereas, citizens of Woodbury County have the opportunity to create and implement community service projects where they identify the need;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Keith Radig, Chairman of Woodbury County Supervisors, proclaim the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday as a Day of Service in Woodbury County, and call upon the people of the County to pay tribute to the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through participation in community service projects on Martin Luther King Day and throughout the year.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 15th day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 22, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 21, 2019