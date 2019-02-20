Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 8, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 8, 2019

SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

State of the Budget presentation by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Soil Conservation Administration allocation from Local Option Sales Tax proceeds as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second Ung by to receive the Township Trustees budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Conservation Administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Conservation Parks budget reduced by $153,072.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Conservation Naturalist budget as submitted with an addition of $1,000.00 of revenue. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the Conservation Nature Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Conservation REAP budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Conservation Reserve budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the Auditor Recorder/Vital Statistics budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Auditor Administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Auditor Election Administration budget and the Auditor Election General Election budget reduced by $250.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Auditor Election General Primary Election budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Auditor Election School Elections budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Auditor Election City General Elections budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Auditor Election City Primary Elections budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Auditor Recorder Management budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Auditor Recorder Electronic Fees budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the Emergency Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the Emergency Services — Animal Control budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Emergency Services — EMS Loan Fund — Not Tax budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to defer the Emergency Services — EMA Training — Non Tax budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Emergency Services Paramedic Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the WCICC budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

John Thomas from Hungry Canyons presented a report to the Board. Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the report from Hungry Canyons. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for January 8, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held at 4:35 p.m. for County Farm Cash Lease located in Section 14 & 23, Township 88 N, Range 47 W, Woodbury Township.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the bids for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held at 4:40 p.m. for County Farm Cash Lease located in Section 1, Township 88 N, Range 43 W, Kedron Township.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the bids for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 2, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $703,247.67. Copy filed.

To approve lifting tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Steven Cook, parcel #884705110015, 4415 Garretson Ave, Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,801

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Steven W. Cook, is the titleholder of property located at 4415 Garretson Ave., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884705110015

GRANNIS PLACE LOT 9 BLOCK 4

WHEREAS, Steven W. Cook, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of January, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the other of Rocky De Witt, Board Member, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 1-02-19, $34,062.65/year, -19%=-$6,491.75/yr. From Board Chairman to Board Member.; the other of Keith Radig, Board Chairman, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 1-02-19, $40,554.40/year, 19%=$6,491.75/yr. From Board Vice Chair to Board Chairman.; the other of Jeremy Taylor, Board Vice Chair, Board of Supervisors, effective 1-02-19, $34,062.65/year, 0%. From Board Member to Board Vice Chair.; and the reclassification of Theodore Karrer, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 1-15-19, $18.69/hour, 3.5%=$.64/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 1/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., $19.28/hour.; and P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $16.43-$18.05/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Karla Polley for the donation of blood. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution of proclamation for “Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month”. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,802

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the United States was founded upon the principle that all people are created with the unalienable right to freedom, and added the 13th amendment to the Constitution, making slavery illegal; and

WHEREAS, slavery within the United States today is most often found in the form of forced labor and sex trafficking, which weakens our social fabric, increases violence and organized crime, and debases our humanity; and

WHEREAS, this problem is found even within our community; and

WHEREAS, every business, community organization, faith community, family and individual can make a difference by choosing products that are not made by forced labor; by working to protect our young people from sexual exploitation; by addressing the problems of internet sex trafficking and pornography; and by becoming more aware of the problem and possible solutions.

NOW, THEREFORE, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of January, 2019 as

“SLAVERY AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING

PREVENTION AND AWARENESS MONTH”

in Woodbury County, Iowa and urge all citizens to become more familiar with the problem and to work towards solutions.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve Chairmanís 2019 liaison and committee assignments as amended. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve a Creation/Change of Committee form as submitted by Ung for a Policy Review Committee. Carried 5-0.

Eric Nelson, Moville; Dennis Rumohr, Moville; Dakin Schultz, Moville; and Kurt Nash, Kingsley addressed the Board about a proposal to shift funding from the Haskell Avenue Bridge project to a Moville Frontage Road project.

There was no action taken to shift funding from the Haskell Avenue Bridge project to a Moville Frontage Road project.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 15, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

