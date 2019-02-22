Valentine’s Day at Kingsley Specialty Care By Editor | February 22, 2019 | 0 On Valentine’s Day, Kingsley Specialty Care crowned their king and queen. Queen was Shirley Jensen and was King Gary Lohse. Here are some photos from the celebration. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Beautiful Sunset Photos February 22, 2019 | No Comments » Snow & Eagle Pictures from Pam Clark February 22, 2019 | No Comments » Lawton-Bronson Speech Photos February 16, 2019 | No Comments »