Norma Jean Harrison was born August 25, 1935. She died on February 14, 2019.

Funeral Services were held Friday, February 22 at 10 a.m.

Services have been entrusted to John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory — “L” Street Chapel, 82nd and “L” Street Omaha, NE 68127.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Harrison; her son, Lee; and her daughter, Doreen.

She is survived by her children: Dalene (Jim) Krebs, Steve (Kristie) Harrison, Deanna Lux John Harrison; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brothers Loren (Carol) Bush and John (Linda) Bush.