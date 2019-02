Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 1/25/19

ACTION MOVING & STORAGE BUILDINGS 500.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. MACH & FIXTURES 17.06

BERNIES LAWN & GARDEN CTR. SHOP TOOLS 24.36

BILLION GMC CADILLAC NISSAN OF MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 233.42

BOMGAARS *SUNDRY 111.57

BOUND TREE MEDICAL LLC HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,904.00

BURKE ENGINEERING BUILDINGS 34.38

C W SUTER & SON INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 190.00

C.A.P. RECYCLING *GRANULAR 1,812.58

CABLE ONE COMMISSARY EXPENSE 236.42

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC PC BUILDINGS 4,225.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 9,261.74

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT MAGAZINES & BOOKS 27.71

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 50.00

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 212.60

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 348.40

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP SUNDRY 266.44

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *PROGRAM SUPPLIES 2,768.50

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 475.00

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. PARTS 181.30

CRAIG STEIG*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 4.64

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 13,621.80

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING BUILDINGS 67.00

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC PARTS 46.40

DARRELL D. OBAN*** SAFETY 92.35

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 4,376.50

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 92.80

DIAMOND MOWERS INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 450.50

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 349.08

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 189.91

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 434.90

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TAX ALLOCATIONS 7,377.81

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 318.78

ESO SOLUTIONS INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICE 4,085.00

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.36

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,631.80

FINISH LINE GAS/OILS 150.98

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC GAS/OILS 59.96

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 248.32

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 162.53

GARY E. BROWN*** BUILDINGS 131.12

GILL HAULING INC. DITCH CLEANING 932.07

GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 266.00

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 82.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 195.49

HOME DEPOT *BUILDINGS 314.40

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 14,508.20

IOWA NATURAL HERITAGE LAND ACQUISITION 50,000.00

IOWA PRISON IND. SIGNS 9,254.35

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 10,809.40

IOWA STATE ASS’N OF ASSESSORS SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 975.00

ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE DENTAL INSURANCE 4,749.50

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN. OF *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 570.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 2,857.44

JEBRO INC. *OIL 51.60

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS..6,822.31

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY HVAC SYSTEMS 405.72

K & K MOBILE STORAGE INC. BUILDINGS 90.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 75.31

KRISTINE TIMMINS*** *PARKING 452.75

LANSINK REPAIR & HARDWARE SHOP TOOLS 122.35

LIBRARIAN’S CHOICE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 505.62

LONG LINES LTD. *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 420.36

M & M COPY QUICK INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 625.00

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,074.35

MARK A. CAMPBELL*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 185.00

MATHESON-LINWELD *WELDING SUPPLIES 448.78

MCQUEENS SOFT WATER WATER/GARBAGE 373.70

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 202.45

MERCY MEDICAL CTR. (203) SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 150.00

MICHAEL LANE AND RAWLINGS LAW FIRM LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS 24,750.00

MICHELLE VENABLE-RIDLEY*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS..185.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 2,440.91

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC. PARTS 314.55

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,850.50

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,206.86

MURPHY TRACTOR *FILTERS 712.23

NATIONAL SHERIFFS ASS’N DUES/MEMBERSHIPS..175.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,284.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) *GASOLINE 24,656.80

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE *OUTSIDE SERVICES 275.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 423.76

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 537.69

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,951.79

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 3,772.00

PLANNED GIVING COUNCIL OF SIOUXLAND PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 50.00

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF*** (GARNISHMENT) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 73.08

QUALITY PLUMBING CO. PLUMBING 487.50

READING WAREHOUSE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 67.95

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR. LLC *OFFICE SUPPLIES 987.44

RICOH USA, INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 227.90

SAMPERS***, JULIE A. *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 25.62

SAPP BROS. PETROLEUM INC. GAS & OIL 496.27

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *TRAVEL EXPENSES 337.68

SELECT PARTS, INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 87.75

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 94.05

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SEXTON OIL CO. *GASOLINE 2,462.56

SINGING HILLS AUTO SPA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 396.00

SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 500.00

SIOUX CITY FORD *OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,031.74

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,727.47

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS *ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 526.24

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 38,855.99

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY OFFICE SUPPLIES 12.50

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 8,330.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 133.00

STAR CONTROL *HVAC SYSTEMS 1,045.00

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,418.14

T & W TIRE & RETREADING MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 39.09

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 1,790.40

THOMSON WEST *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 2,554.10

TITAN MACHINERY INC. PARTS 74.67

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA BUILDINGS 306.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 687.50

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE..348.46

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 6,694.78

WASTE MANAGEMENT SIOUX CITY (CS-IL) *WATER/GARBAGE 335.57

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD *MEDICAL FEES 146,499.93

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *BUILDINGS 420.56

WESTERN IOWA TECH RENT BUILDINGS 3,250.00

WIGMAN CO. PLUMBING 176.32

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) *FISCAL AUDIT 20,090.00

WILLIGES LLC MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 1,440.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRICITY 81.65

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 690.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *PARTS 58.73

XCESSORIES SQUARED DEVELOPMENT & MFG. SIGNS 2,918.83

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 2,871.75

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 60.50

GRAND TOTAL – 488,637.45

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019