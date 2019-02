City of Cushing

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILL

CITY COUNCIL VACANCY

BY APPOINTMENT

The City of Cushing is seeking individuals to fill a vacancy on our City Council.

The City of Cushing, Woodbury County, Iowa, will have a vacancy on the city council as of February 6th, 2019, due to the resignation of Ben Rabbass. Mr. Rabbass submitted his resignation due to traveling for work out of town.

Pursuant to Section 372.13, (2), (a) of the Code of Iowa, notice is hereby given that the City Council of Cushing, Woodbury County, Iowa, intends to fill this vacancy by appointment during their next regular city council meeting that will be held at Cushing city hall at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. However, the electors of the City of Cushing have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election. If electors wish to require a special election, a valid petition requesting a special election must be filed with the city clerk within fourteen days after publication of this notice or within fourteen days after the appointment is made. If no such petition is filed, the appointment shall be for the period until the next pending election as defined in Section 69.12 of the Code of Iowa.

Eligible electors of the City of Cushing, Woodbury County, Iowa, wanting to be considered for appointment should submit a request in writing to the city clerk’s office by 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019.

Nicole Huisinga

City Clerk, City of Cushing

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019