City of Moville

ORDINANCE No. 2019-1

An Ordinance changing Appendix B

for (R-1) Low Density Residential in the

City of Moville Zoning Ordinance,

changing the number of feet of setback

required on a side yard from 10’ to 7’.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville.

Section 1. Appendix B for (R-1) Low Density Residential. Appendix B for (R-1) Low Density Residential in the City of Moville Zoning Ordinance, the number of feet of setback required on a side yard is 7’.

Section 2. Repealer. All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be in effect after its final approval from the City of Moville Council.

First Reading Passed: 02-20-2019

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

By: /s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019