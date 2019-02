Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MVAO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2019 — 11:00 AM

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Mead, Kennedy, and Clausen

Absent: None

Others: Superintendent candidates

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 11:22 AM. Mead moved and Flanigan seconded to go into closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (l) (a). Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen. Nays: None. Motion carried. The board entered into closed session at 11:23 PM. Mead moved and Flanigan seconded to come out of closed session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen. Nays: None. Motion carried. The board came out of closed session at 4:59 PM. Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to offer a contract to Jeff Thelander. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 5:42 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019