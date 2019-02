Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Bauer motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for January, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Dave Christensen, and Jonathan Keselring.

During Open Forum, Jonathan Keselring posed questions about Vacant & Abandoned appeals and how various properties owned by Dianne and Larry Everhart would be affected.

Mike Weaver was not present to give a Public Works update as he was moving snow all last night. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Council reviewed the Chapter 58 – Vacant/ Abandoned building appeal for 107 Main from Rob Everhart who purchased the property on January 8, 2019. Per Attorney Thompson this property was deemed vacant at the January 2, 2019 appeal hearing and therefore registration is required by the new owner. Council discussed Muller academy repayment contract and reviewed it for inaccuracies. Peterson will rewrite, Thompson will review and will put the contract back to the council for review and possible signing.

Council discussed recent purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage and possible options for the future.

At around 6:40 pm Malm motioned to open the public hearing for changing Appendix B for (R-1) Low Density Residential in the City of Moville Zoning Ordinance, changing the number of feet of setback required on a side yard from 10’ to 7’, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No one was present with comments and no written comments had been received by City Hall. At around 6:41 pm Malm motioned to close the public hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson introduced and read

Ordinance 2019-1, an Ordinance changing Appendix B for (R-1) Low Density Residential in the City of Moville Zoning Ordinance, changing the number of feet of setback required on a side yard from 10’ to 7’.

Malm motioned to approve the first reading, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to waive the second and third readings, seconded by Malm. Bauer motions to adopt Ordinance 2019-1, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed Dangerous Buildings Chapter 145 of proposed new code. It is Inspector Dave Christensen’s recommendation to adopt the International Code Council’s International Existing Building Code of 2012 instead of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings 1997 Edition. Council agrees to the replacement in draft of new code. Council also discussed adding the International Property Maintenance Code into the new code draft. It’s currently adopted as a Rental code, but council wishes to use it for all properties. Clerk Peterson will add to code draft.

Regarding 212 S. Pearl Street, the Bush Estate has gotten bank approval to sell the property with tentative closing date March 1, 2019. The new owner, a local contractor, plans to fix up the property, has taken responsibility for remediating the red-tag issues and has been given a March 1, 2020 to do so. On February 2, a group of American Legion Auxiliary members volunteered several hours each to deep clean and organize the kitchen at the Community Center. Schmidt expressed the council’s gratitude for this community service and would like to thank the group for the effort. Clerk Peterson will reach out to the group to thank them and determine what needs the group may have at this time. Malm motions to purchase an item or items for a total of around $100 to aid the group, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the township fire contracts for Arlington, Wolf Creek and Rutland. Ofert motioned to accept the contracts for fire service, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed moving the July 3, 2019 council meeting to Tuesday July 2nd. Malm motioned to do so, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the application from 4-Way Stop and Shop to add carryout native wine to their liquor license. Bauer motioned to approve this application, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:10 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

GENERAL TOTAL 29,642.92

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 17,653.53

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 18,114.14

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 390.24

TIF LMI TOTAL 0.00

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 2,641.81

WATER TOTAL 17,402.54

SEWER TOTAL 19,071.51

LIFT STATION UPGRADE TOTAL 0.00

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,386.52

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 106,303.20

1/23/2019 THRU 2/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

SNOWCAP SNOW ALERT 400.50

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 148.51

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 2,377.00

AMAZON PHONE CASE AND PROTECTOR – PAT 47.90

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 708.94

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 6.30

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 161.00

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL CHAMBER DUES 230.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

CLARK’S HARDWARE SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 6.99

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 900.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SHOP LIGHTS 5,017.74

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,911.96

GRAINGER BUILDING MAINTENANCE 525.49

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 642.03

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. ACCOUNTING SERVICES 545.07

I & S GROUP CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN UPDATE 1,470.00

IOWA ASSOC. OF MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ANNUAL DUES 680.00

IMFOA ANNUAL FEES 100.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 22.60

IPERS IPERS 3,902.69

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,143.00

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 286.77

JACK’S UNIFORMS EDGAR – CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 377.90

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 17.40

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LUMBER PROS SHELTER HOUSE LUMBER 471.76

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 472.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINDWELD CO2 FOR KEG AT COMM. CTR. 44.60

MENARDS SUPPLIES 673.02

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR PURCHASE MOTEL 20..142,747.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,100.96

MOSQUITO CONTROL OF IOWA, INC. MOSQUITO CONTROL 2018 5,950.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 110.94

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 181.72

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,882.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 437.40

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 61.19

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK 1,446.19

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 327.52

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 570.69

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION CITY HALL SHED – ELECTRIC 1,605.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC MUCCA DUES 40.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 262.96

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 632.20

WEX BANK FUEL 2,227.86

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,218.39

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE FIRE TRAINING 84.00

=============

TOTAL 156,730.86

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 156,730.86

PAYROLL CHECKS 16,789.82

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 173,520.68

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 45,747.02

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 219,267.70

=============

1/23/2019 THRU 2/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 195,252.97

110 ROAD USE TAX 6,064.62

200 DEBT SERVICE 1,446.19

600 WATER 8,574.48

610 SEWER 7,929.44

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019