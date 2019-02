Pierson City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing on March 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall in Pierson, Iowa to consider an offer by Daniel Sistrunk to purchase the following described property:

The Southeasterly 170.00 feet (measured at a right angle and parallel to the Southeast line) of Lot One of Parkview Addition, to the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa. Contains a total of 19770 Sq. Ft (M/L), and is subject to any and all other Easements, be they of Record or not; for $500.00.

The City Council will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of Pierson will act on the offer.

Dated this 22nd day of February, 2019.

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Strueve

Doyle Strueve, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019