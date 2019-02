Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 12, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 12, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 29, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no Board meeting on February 5, 2019.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve payrolls paid on 1/31/19 and 2/8/2019 and claims paid on 2/5/2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Tri Barns Pork Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 28 of Liberty Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 2/11 of Portland Township on C-12. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to MidAmerican Energy in Section 30/31 of Hungerford Township on C-70, Main St., Plymouth St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the purchase and installation of new lights on the South equipment storage building. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-5-19

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 87.00

Advanced Systems copies 11.01

AgriVision Equipment PARTS 5.06

Noel Ahmann mileage 120.06

City of Akron SUNDRY 138.87

Allied Oil & Tire TIRES & TUBES 6851.82

American Legion Emblem flag 40.90

Bill Anthony Construction rent assistance 300.00

Anthony Plumbing, Heating furnace service 1354.55

Arnold Motor Supply FILTERS 21.76

Asphalt Paving Assoc. meeting 1100.00

Autry Reporting transcript 41.40

Cristi G. Bauerly transcript 15.50

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control monthly service 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke reimbursement 21.24

Bomgaars supplies 512.28

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 243.03

Casey’s General fuel 3613.60

CCDA annual dues 40.00

Century Link data service 538.94

William E. Collins rent assistance 100.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 1184.53

Crittenton Center juvenile shelter care 1026.30

Culligan Water rental 42.54

Cummins Central Power sales/service 1023.97

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 240.90

Dell Marketing computers 2415.21

Des Moines Stamp stamps 112.65

DK Tree Removal Hinton drainage tree removal 11,373.32

Document Depot shredding 45.00

Dr. Steven Meis medical examiner fees 300.00

Dr. Andrew Geha medical examiner fees 375.00

Dr. Donald Odens medical examiner fees 250.00

Dr. Ellen Aquino medical examiner fees 450.00

Dr. Paul Parmelee medical examiner fees 250.00

Dr. Sheila Holcomb medical examiner fees 5775.00

Eakes Inc. supplies 479.94

Dave Erdmann insurance reimbursement 303.19

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 371.27

Fastenal supplies 11.25

Dawn Fifita insurance reimbursement 442.07

Floyd Valley Healthcare lab 787.00

Shonden Frederes insurance reimbursement 161.20

Frericks Repair fuel 2191.87

Frontier phone services 1800.91

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 10.89

Kyle Gengler sign labor 100.00

Godfather’s Pizza pizza for jail 156.50

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

GovConnection server mounting rails 182.24

Greenway Lawn Care 2019 lawn contract 1862.99

Gus Pech Mfg. PARTS 8.78

Hardware Hank BUILDINGS 86.94

Kirk Hatting insurance reimbursement 313.53

Jamie Hauser insurance reimbursement 836.04

HGM Associates BRIDGES 3439.80

City of Hinton tower 223.81

Hobart Sales and Service kitchen equipment 137.98

Jan Hoffman insurance reimbursement 225.40

Jill Holzman insurance reimbursement 500.00

Gary Horton mileage 216.83

Hy-Vee SAFETY 297.50

Indoff SUPPLIES 250.76

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 455.80

Iowa Chapter of APCO APCO conference 230.00

Iowa Chapter of NENA NENA conference 230.00

Iowa Co. Attorney’s Case Mgmt. Prolaw support & maint. 5000.00

Iowa D.O.T. DL sales 77.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety Iowa system 2526.00

Iowa DNR well permits 25.00

Iowa One Call locate 4.50

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 4560.80

ISAC registration 190.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 3904.06

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 328.35

Jami L. Johnson transcript 206.00

Jensen Motors PARTS 159.51

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6295.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 438.12

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 2189.37

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

Paul Kolker insurance reimbursement 228.65

Adam Kolker insurance reimbursement 359.14

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 2595.00

Lampert Lumber ceiling tile 2191.21

City of Le Mars water 35.33

Le Mars Ambulance Service transport 450.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel renewal, publications 758.24

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 13,928.51

Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES 29.12

Mark Marienau MEALS 17.86

Marriott Coralville lodging 211.45

MCI long distance 9.85

Arnold Meister MEALS 7.27

Menards SUNDRY 29.58

Microfilm Imaging Systems service agreement 288.00

Mid Country Machinery PARTS 5387.18

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6296.66

Midwest Lubricants oil 1296.50

Midwest Wheel PARTS 288.65

Mike’s Inc. fuel 2629.60

Minnehaha Co. Sheriff juvenile service 62.00

MJM Designs uniform 47.00

National Pen thumb drives 216.75

Sharon Nieman misc. reimbursements 293.19

Office Systems copy machine fees 251.48

Shawn Olson computer

equipment 3277.05

One Office Solutions

paper 1523.17

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Erica Pepper insurance reimbursement 46.62

Kerri Petersen insurance reimbursement 50.35

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grants 4284.15

Plymouth County EMS rural EMS grant 1575.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports/

fees 1902.70

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 19,849.96

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 3454.12

Plymouth County Engineers Mud Creek dam watershed 3256.96

Premier Communications phone 91.91

Presto-X-Co. pest control 55.00

Quality Lawn Care snow/ice removal 175.00

Quality Lube service 54.45

R.R. Brink Locking Systems side plate assembly 93.00

Northwest REC utilities 1014.82

City of Remsen utilities 672.62

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 296.68

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes indigent burial 1250.00

Tommy Rice insurance reimbursement 139.97

Richards Construction construction project 30.00

Rolling Oil oil 2592.43

Dan Ruhland sign labor 100.00

Sanitation Products PARTS 367.98

Jacob Schindler vehicle installs 8400.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 885.49

Sioux Co. Sheriff service 104.96

Site Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 2175.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 135.75

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 140.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 2686.83

Storey Kenworthy paper 314.90

Streicher’s cert. equipment 174.00

Nathan Summerside MEALS 7.79

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto oil changes 53.20

The Education Station EQUIPMENT 10.65

The Record publications 244.92

Thomson West Group court information services 168.29

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 626.00

Tool Depot PARTS 247.09

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 110.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 60.00

Mike Van Otterloo insurance reimbursement 203.62

Van’s Sanitation garbage hauling 213.75

Vanguard Appraisals software maintenance 9675.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 943.77

Vermeer Sales & Service PARTS 79.05

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 876.02

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 612.42

Wal-Mart supplies 493.64

Wex Bank fuel 4324.53

Woodbury Co. Auditor 3rd Judicial Dist. Court 1569.04

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 9091.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 274.38

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019