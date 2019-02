Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 2/01/19

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. VEHICLES & EQUIPMENT 249.39

ANN LANDERS*** MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 34.80

ARCHIVE SUPPLIES INC. COMPUTER SOFTWARE 9,495.00

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT *LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 125,370.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 1,200.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 279.62

AUTRY REPORTING TRANSCRIPTS 30.60

BECA IT AND SOFTWARE SERVICES LLC COMPUTER SOFTWARE 6,700.00

BENTSON PEST CONTROL INC. BUILDINGS 48.15

BERNIE’S LAWN & GARDEN CTR SHOP TOOLS 32.00

BOMGAARS *BUILDINGS 549.34

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 344.27

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 51.87

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 414.64

CENTURYLINK (MONROE, LA) LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 13,143.40

CHESTERMAN CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 25.75

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 857.52

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 35.00

CLARINDA YOUTH CORP DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 886.35

CLEAR VIEW WINDOW CLEANING CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 170.00

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 13,645.50

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 137.78

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC *PARTS 173.53

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 4,475.99

DENISE DERBY, CRS, RPR TRANSCRIPTS 3.50

DENNIS SUPPLY HVAC SYSTEMS 5.88

DES MOINES STAMP MFG. CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 142.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES..92.04

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 4.45

F S REPAIR INC. SHOP TOOLS 75.00

FASTENAL CO. SUNDRY 266.83

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.95

GRAVES CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 77,198.75

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 354.19

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 722.50

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 5,401.98

INTERSTATE BATTERY EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 104.95

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES MAGAZINES & BOOKS 15.00

IOWA WORKFORCE (UNEMPLOYMENT) (DM) UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS 18,943.00

ISAC IOWA STATE ASS’N OF SCHOOLS & FEES 190.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & NATURAL & LP GAS 370.00

JULIE ALBRIGHT*** MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 34.80

KARPUK, THEODORE ATTORNEY FEES-JUVENILE 228.00

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 835.00

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY *BUILDINGS 155.00

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,188.04

LISA M. WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,395.11

MARK NAHRA*** SCHOOLS & FEES 145.00

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES MEDICAL FEES 281.00

MICHAEL A. GRAY*** SAFETY 53.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 2,418.91

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY BUILDINGS 149.49

MOORE EQUIPMENT CO. *PARTS 1,347.96

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 390.00

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 64.05

MURPHY TRACTOR *PARTS 8,149.40

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. *BOLTS 55.80

NORTHEAST NEBR. PUBLIC POWER DIST. ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 307.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *PARTS 792.51

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 12.49

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 323.32

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 441.06

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *STATIONARY/FORMS/OFF. SUP. 335.25

PATTY ERICKSON PUTTMANN*** MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 73.66

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 1,390.31

PLYMOUTH COUNTY CLERK OF COURT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 94.20

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. *TIRES & TUBES 7,050.00

RANDY S. HISEY MHI ATTONERY FEES 132.00

RESOURCE CONSULTING ENGINEERS LLC *BUILDINGS 6,000.00

RICOH USA, INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 45.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *GAS/OILS 4,694.10

SIMMERING-CORY INC CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 26,895.00

SIOUX CITY TRUCK & TRAILER INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,532.93

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH BUILDINGS 25.00

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY BUILDINGS 21.00

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 230.30

THOMPSON INNOVATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,200.00

TITAN MACHINERY INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,814.92

UHL FEED STORE INC. BATTERIES 225.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 825.00

U.S. BANK (STL-MO) *BUILDINGS 1,670.55

VSP VISION SERVICE PLAN MEDICAL FEES 139.73

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 114,254.85

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,975.55

WIGMAN CO. PLUMBING..159.00

WOODBURY CNTY EXTENSION *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 525.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER OFFICE SUPPLIES 30.00

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

ZIEGLER INC *OIL 1,580.06

GRAND TOTAL – 490,060.35

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019