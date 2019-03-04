Carel Connor, 89, of Remsen, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Orange City Area Health System Hospital in Orange City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Oyens, Iowa with Father William McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 both of Remsen.

Casket bearers will be, Frank Nacke, Joe Harpenau, Mike Crawford, Roger Harvey, John Cochran and Dylan Graff. Honorary Bearers will be the 4th degree Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters

Visitation with family present will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday. There will be a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters, 4th degree Knights of Columbus chalice presentation and a vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m. at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carel was born June 1, 1929 at rural Sioux City, IA, the son of Hugh & Catherine (Carel) Connor. He was raised on a farm south of Le Mars, Iowa and received his first 7 years of education in the rural school system.

He then attended Union Consolidated School from which he graduated in 1947 and was then engaged in farming with his parents. On Oct. 18, 1951 he entered the U.S. Army and served until being honorably discharged Dec. 17, 1951 after which he returned to farming with his parents.

On May 27, 1952 he married La Donna “Donna” Weiler at Remsen. They made their home near Le Mars where they farmed until 1956 when they moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he was employed at a medical supply house.

In 1958 they moved back to rural Le Mars to farm. In 1961 they moved to Donna’s parents farm south of Remsen which they operated until moving into Kingsley, Iowa in 1968 where Carel worked for the town of Kingsley for two years, then worked road construction. Later he was employed in building construction.

In 1976 they moved to Remsen where they purchased Web’s Lounge which they renamed Connor’s Lounge.

They retired in 2002. Donna died April 12, 2005.

Carel was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4thdegree Knights of Columbus Garrigan Assembly, Catholic Order of Foresters all of Remsen, American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of LeMars. Carel also served as the Mayor of Remsen.

Survivors include one daughter, Jeanne (Dave) Wiebke of Remsen; two sons, Jeff Connor of Ocala, FL and Tony Connor of Newton, IA; one son-in-law, Orval Stone of Sioux City, IA; two granddaughters, Tammy Graff of Sioux City, IA, Jamie (Grant) Krienert of Remsen; two grandsons, Tim Graff of Sioux City, IA and Ryan (Melissa) Feeck of Remsen; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Delbert) Case of Marcus, IA

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; his daughter, Carol Ann Stone; his son-in-law, Scott Feeck; his great-granddaughter, Hailey Cook; and two brothers, Daniel (Shirley) Connor and Gerald Connor.