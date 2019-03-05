Lewis Reyman

Lewis S. Reyman, age 86, of Cushing, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cushing with Pastor Tami Groth officiating. Burial was at the Cushing of Cushing with military rites conducted by the F. Roger Baumann Post #624.

Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Lewis S. Reyman was born January 23, 1933 in Cushing, Iowa to Frank and Ethel (Tuschoff) Reyman. He was a graduate of Cushing High School. Upon graduation he joined the Army. He served as a Communication Specialist from 1951-1953 in the Korean Conflict.

He was united in marriage to Virginia Groepper on June 24, 1956 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing. Together they raised their three children on their Century Farm southwest of Cushing.

Lewie was a member of the F. Roger Baumann American Legion Post #624 of Cushing and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

He served on the Woodbury County Fair Board for 30 years, as well as serving on the Woodbury County Extension. He was inducted to the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2017, he earned the Marc Cox Soil Conservation Award in 1976, and he was the Soybean Yield Winner in 1983.

He enjoyed playing cards and going on tractor rides.

He is survived by his children: Dennis (Lori) Reyman of Correctionville, IA; David (Wendi) Reyman of Cushing, IA; and Denise (Randy) Wright of Correctionville, IA; grandchildren Jessica (Kyle) Baldwin of Correctionville; Alison (Seth) Banwart of West Bend, IA; Garrett Reyman (Beth Medina) of South Sioux City, NE; and Casey (Hannah) Reyman of Cushing; and great-grandchildren Bristol, Bailee and Bodie Baldwin; Nash, Brelee, Gage and Alivia Banwart; and Avery and Ezra Reyman.

Lewie is also survived by sisters Frances Heilman of Holstein, IA; Wanda (Bob) Endrulat of Osceola, IA and Bonnie (Verne) Hansen of Yankton, SD.

Lewie was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Virginia; his parents, Frank and Ethel Reyman; his step-mother, Rossie Reyman; his parents-in-law, Lester and Hilda Groepper; a sister, Ruth Daehn; and two brothers-in-law, Stanley Heilman and Richard “Nipper” Daehn.