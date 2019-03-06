February 19 Minutes — Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors as Trustees for Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
FEBRUARY 19, 2019
MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
AS TRUSTEES FOR THE BENNET MCDONALD SMITHLAND DRAINAGE DISTRICT
IN WOODBURY COUNTY
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 as Trustees for Bennet McDonald Smithland Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were DeWitt, Radig, Pottebaum, Ung, and Taylor.
Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The Chair called to order a Bennet McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting.
Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the minutes from the February 12, 2019 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
The Bennet McDonald Smithland Drainage District meeting was adjourned.
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 7, 2019