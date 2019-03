Lawton-Bronson School Board — February 2019 Bills

Lawton-Bronson Community School

FEBRUARY 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACCURATE LABEL DESIGNS VISITOR PASSES 111.95

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 114.00

ANDERSON, ELIZABETH MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

ARAMARK UNIFORM SERVICES, INC. CANCEL CONTRACT 681.16

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. SOFTENER SALT 259.07

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 4,801.55

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Toner for copiers 753.57

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 319.27

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 289.86

DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES TSA FEE 200.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS FLEX FEES 437.50

HAKA GAS 1,081.60

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO.

CLOTH RED PACK 93.98

TRASH BAGS

HOLLAND LAWN CARE salt 1,675.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER HOOD REPAIR 1,830.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KOEHLER, RANDI

Beehive reimbursement 650.00

MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT

Reimburse bee keeping class

LB YOUTH BASKETBALL Reimburse Gym Usage 360.00

LINDSEY, TODD Laptop screen recycling 3,570.00

Recycling damaged computers

LUNDT, KAYLA REIMBURSE SUPPLIES 37.68

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DOT TESTING 30.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,586.38

MOSEMAN, CHAD MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 76.53

MOVILLE RECORD AD FOR BUS DRIVER OPENING 289.67

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. fire dampener blower 810.50

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

soap for power washer 608.78

oil for buses

OFFICE ELEMENTS classroom carpet for fire 13,973.80

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 187.00

PALOS SPORTS Tchoukball Set 405.97

PAPER CORPORATION, THE WINTER PAPER ORDER 5,878.63

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING

153.03

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 98.00

PSAT/NMSQT PSAT test 80.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 182.33

SCHOLASTIC BOOK CLUBS classroom book sets 97.50

SGT. BLUFF – LUTON COMM. SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 729.24

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 140.77

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 70.88

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Open Enrollment 37,427.07

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. Itech supplies 476.16

THOMA, MATTHEW GAS 32.74

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. defrost motor 90.66

US BANK Inventory for Stand QB 6,606.39

REPLACE ITEMS LOST IN FIRE

Family night supplies

Robotics Equipment

shop supplies

purchase food for a sped student

Materials for construction shed project

Portable Speaker

office supplies

undercoating mowers

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 392.66

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE new driver training 100.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 910.54

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPED ESTIMATED BILLING 48,699.92

SHARED ELEM GUIDANCE

Fund Total: 147,754.34

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 153.00

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,946.12

MARTIN BROS FOOD 10,355.65

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION SPRINGS 112.31

US BANK LUNCH TRAYS 216.47

Fund Total: 12,783.55

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 83.81

DECKER SPORTS EQUIPMENT, UNIFORMS 1,563.50

EDUCATORS OUTDOORS LLC ARCHERY SUPPLIES 400.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 45.75

IHSAA DISTRICT BASKETBALL GATE 2,856.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATIONS 301.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. SHEET MUSIC 443.68

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. INSTRUMENT REPAIR 237.53

NASP SCORING 136.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 70.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD HONOR CHOIR MEALS 240.00

SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN ENTRY FEE 95.00

US BANK CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, SPEECH SUPPLIES, ARCHERY SUPPLIES, SHEET MUSIC, FFA SUPPLIES, RENTAL FOR FUNDRAISER, ELEMENTARY MUSIC SUPPLIES 1,714.00

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. SINGLETS 547.33

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE HOST CONFERENCE TOURNEY GATES 2,298.00

Fund Total: 11,031.60

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Copiers 39,595.28

PLAY ON SPORTS Camera in Gym 4,950.00

Fund Total: 44,545.28

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX POLICY 626.75

Fund Total: 626.75

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 22.23

MARTIN BROS. SNACKS 173.90

Fund Total: 196.13

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER 661.73

OFFICE ELEMENTS 2 classrooms of carpet 3,678.34

US BANK cleaning and shop supplies 1,500.00

Fund Total: 5,840.07

FITNESS CENTER

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.62

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 705.41

Fund Total: 739.03

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019