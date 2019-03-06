Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — January 30, 2019

UNAPPROVED MINUTES

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Board Room – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order — Called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call — All present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Holtz moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent Report

Legislature is meeting and is discussing SAVE extension.

Revenue estimating committee estimated growth of 1.7%.

2. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented on monthly financials

3. Elementary Principal Report

FAST testing date has been moved to avoid conflict with parent teacher conferences

Enrollment is continuing to look good for next year.

4. Secondary Principal Report

Large group speech season has started. 10 out of 12 groups have advanced to State.

Jessen is anticipating 71 seventh grade students next year.

Scheduling for next school year is starting. Business law has been very successful. A theatre class is going to be offered. Civil Rights Movement course also going to be offered.

Grades 7-11 will be taking Iowa Assessments.

Drivers are practicing driving in town routes in Lawton

5. Board Bill Auditor Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Amick moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve junior high boys head track coach

Reinke moved to approve Janelle Olesen as junior high boys head track coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve junior high boys assistant track coach

Holtz moved to approve Lisa Ehlers as junior high boys assistant track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve junior high girls head track coach

Amick moved to approve Christa Mesz as junior high girls head track coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve junior high girls assistant track coach

Holtz moved to approve Lynn Olesen as junior high girls assistant track coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve volunteer assistant track coach

Reinke moved to approve Dave Harris as volunteer coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve NASA trip

Reinke moved to approve the NASA trip for $1875 for 3 students and 2 teachers. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve revision of board policy

Holtz moved to approve revision of verbal approval to written approval for employee travel. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve revision of board policy

Reinke moved to approve revision of board policy so school credit card can not be used for non overnight trips. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve revision of board policy

Holtz moved to approve policy revision requiring the rate of a medium priced hotel to be documented for out of state trips.. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. First reading of board policy

6. First reading of board policy

7. Approve institutional money market fund resolution

Woolridge moved to approve

Resolution to allow deposits in the Institutional Money Market Fund with a cap of $1 million.

Reinke seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve TELFPlus program resolution

No motion.

9. Approve summer bell calendar and rates

Woolridge moved to approve summer bell calendar and rates. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

L. Closed session pursuant to Section 21.5(1)(i) of Iowa open law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.

Vote to enter closed session. Amick-yes, Woolridge-yes, Scott-yes, Reinke-yes, Holtz-yes.

Holtz moved to exit closed session. Reinke seconded. All in favor

M. Adjourn

Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 8:49.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019