Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — March 11, 2019

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, March 11, 2019

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Superintendent Office, Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings

B. Audit Report

C. Instructional Support Resolution

D. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April

E. Budget Guarantee Resolution

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports

A. Principals/School Improve-ment Coordinators Reports

B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

B. Approval Master Certified Contract

C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

F. Instructional Support Program Resolution

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 8, 2019 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 24, 2019 – 6:30 PM – Beef ‘n Brew

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019