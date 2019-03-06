Pierson City Council Minutes — February 18, 2019

Pierson City Council

February 18, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 18, 2019. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Sistrunk to open the public hearing on the 2019 budget, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye, motion carried. With no one present for or against the 2020 budget the public hearing was closed with a motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson to approve the consent agenda, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried. The consent agenda included minutes and financial statements from Jan meeting, claims and disbursements from Jan and Feb.

CLAIMS:

Absolute Inspection inspections $287.99

Badger Meter reading fee $170.88

Cathy Levering cleaning $94.00

City of Pierson utility $229.66

Clark’s Hardware supplies $129.11

Doyle Struve mileage $131.10

Frontier phone/internet $217.26

IMFOA dues $50.00

Iowa One Call locates $13.60

IPERS pension $1,014.20

Jeanette Beekman phone $60.00

Mangold testing $50.00

Menards supplies $41.61

MidAmerican electric $1,650.15

MTS meters $547.28

New Coop fuel $197.45

New Coop propane $662.58

Office of the Auditor fees $1,200.00

REC electric $30.71

Siouxland Heating and Cooling furnace repair $1,237.85

Sooland Bobcat bit $380.00

Staples supplies $127.99

The Record publishing $143.44

Thompson Automation fees $50.00

United Bank of Iowa box rent $60.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,285.46

USA Bluebook reagent/valve $380.31

Utility Equipment hydrant repair $106.07

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $1,161.00

Verizon internet $290.94

Wilson Repair battery $137.95

Woodbury County EMS assist $400.00

IAMU dues $556.00

Disbursements by fund: General $14780.97, Special Revenue $3267.98, Proprietary $4549.78 Receipts by fund: General$ 39618.34 Special Revenue: $5237.65, Debt Service $1938.22, Proprietary $11698.03

The Woodbury County Sheriff reported directed patrols of 53 hours and 21 minutes and responded to 5 calls for service.

Triple C Pest Control presented to the council a proposal to spray for mosquitos. No decisions were made.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Todd to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-2

all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 201-2

A RESOLUTION SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING AND ACCEPTING BIDS

ON THE FOLLOWING CITY OWNED REAL PROPERTY:

The Southeasterly 170.00 feet (measured at a right angle and parallel to the Southeast line) of Lot One of Parkview Addition, to the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa. Contains a total of 19770 Sq. Ft (M/L), and is subject to any and all other Easements, be they of Record or not.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-3.

A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE 2020 BUDGET;

all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the library lease. Motion by Swanson, seconded by Bubke to renew the lease with rent being charged at $1200/year or $100/month and the Legion lease being updated to $100/year at renewal based on hours the building is used.

City property insurance quotes were reviewed the council would like more quotes.

Mayor Struve opened the bids on the Merry Go Rounds. The multi-colored one had a winning bid of $200 submitted by Ron Beckstrom, and the silver one had a winning bid of $78 submitted by Brian Ashley.

Brief discussion was held on a welcome sign on Hwy. 20 and the engineer report on 4th street.

Motion to adjourn made by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke; all voted aye, motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

