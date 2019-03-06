Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 19, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 19, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the February 12, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 2/15/2019 and claims paid on 2/19/2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Chris Cook as a Liberty Township Trustee to replace Ralph Hecht. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Impoundment Structure Property Tax Exemption applications. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #021919 for the application to RPA for Project Funding.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve final plans for letting on March 5th for projects: LB-271507, LC-351570, LC-343204, LC-140107. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 am.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met as the Plymouth County Drainage Board at 11:00 am.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the drainage board meeting at 11:27 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-19-19

