Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
February 19, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 19, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the February 12, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 2/15/2019 and claims paid on 2/19/2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Chris Cook as a Liberty Township Trustee to replace Ralph Hecht. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Impoundment Structure Property Tax Exemption applications.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve
Resolution #021919 for the application to RPA for Project Funding.
Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve final plans for letting on March 5th for projects: LB-271507, LC-351570, LC-343204, LC-140107.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 am.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met as the Plymouth County Drainage Board at 11:00 am.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the drainage board meeting at 11:27 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-19-19
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier maint agreement    50.50
Akron Hometowner  publications    513.30
Dan Albert  Board of Adj. meetings    90.52
Alpha Wireless  RADIOS    283.33
Nancy Anderson  Board of Adj. meetings    168.48
Nick Beeck  meeting expenses    74.44
Shirley Benson  Board of Adj. meetings    194.64
Bob’s Bike Shop  ‘17 flex plow    1750.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  parts & materials    145.19
Branum Oil  diesel fuel    209.30
Robert Brock  legal services    298.50
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Buchanan Co. Sheriff  service    40.00
Carroll County Sheriff  service    89.00
Certified Testing Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    1800.00
Derek Christoffel  fuel    115.69
Clay Co. Sheriff  service    42.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    102.28
City of Craig  SUNDRY    42.00
CSS Inc.  test certification    85.00
Culligan Water  install dishwasher    765.59
CWD  kitchen supplies    3070.66
The Dailey Stop  fuel    49.80
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    160.95
Dell Marketing  2 Motor Vehicle computers    2756.04
James V. Dennison  Board of Adj. meetings    153.50
Des Moines Stamp stamps    59.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    113.16
Dirt Road Design  outdoor ad    150.00
Diana Dowhower  office supplies    24.66
Dave Erdmann  MEALS    8.48
Fareway Grocery  kitchen supplies    292.33
Fastenal  supplies    111.22
Floyd Valley Healthcare  medical services    2338.00
FORCE America PARTS    2030.34
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter care    46.65
Frericks Repair  vehicle repairs    73.50
Frontier  phone services    3097.32
Get Branded 360  uniforms    170.52
Government Forms and Supplies  mv stamp    44.50
Graves Construction  construction project    30,974.89
GRP & Associates  medical waste    107.00
Hardware Hank  supplies    179.40
Jamie Hauser  mileage    130.50
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    194.51
IACCVSO  VA spring school    60.00
IAN  workshop registration    91.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    32.76
Iowa Natural Heritage  annual membership    150.00
ISAC  conference registration    190.00
ISSDA  membership dues    800.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    125.80
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    479.64
J.B. Propane  SUNDRY    381.38
Jensen Motors  OUTSIDE SERVICE    736.70
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    19,295.00
Jim Jones  postage    63.16
Johnson Controls  fire alarm inspection    448.57
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    560.17
Le Mars Agri Center  softener salt    259.70
Le Mars Ambulance Service  transport    225.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    196.65
L.G. Everist Inc.  MATERIALS    6182.17
Mail Services  MV renewal
notices    768.24
Mark Marienau  MEALS    10.37
Don Mathews  Board of Adj. meetings    222.15
Menards  parts/supplies    490.08
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    3509.95
Mpire Heating & Cooling  replace blower motor    1300.00
Mr. Muffler  PARTS    1887.14
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    150.00
National Association of County  registrations    645.00
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    830.71
O’Brien County Sheriff  service    87.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
One Office Solutions  office supplies    144.50
Personnel Concepts  SUPPLIES    10.90
Peterson Contractors  construction project    58,780.40
Carolyn Plueger  deposition    314.50
Ply. Co. Recorder  office supplies    27.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transport    34.80
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    3146.89
Premier Communications  phone services    1764.11
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Pro Finishers Unlimited  Judge’s office remodel    1210.25
Quality Lawn Care  snow/ice removal    210.00
Thomas Rohe  MEALS    38.90
Sam’s Club  supplies    52.11
Sapp Bros.  fuel    15,849.56
Schlotfeldt Engineering  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    1851.00
Sherwin Williams  paint & supplies    40.17
SHRED-IT USA  shredding services    48.75
Sioux Co. Sheriff  service    40.00
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept  well testing    200.00
Shelly Sitzmann  misc. reimbursements    185.43
Solaria LED BUILDINGS    3419.64
Solutions  1099’s    3.15
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    918.45
Nathan Summerside  MEALS    10.26
SupplyWorks  supplies    727.88
The Schneider Corporation  mapping maintenance    5600.00
Thomson West  online research/CLEAR    1396.23
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    147.44
Total Fire Protection  annual inspection    200.00
Total Motors  vehicle repairs    2183.41
Treasurer – State of Iowa  cabin taxes    42.03
Union County Electric  tower    102.00
UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY    126.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phones – sheriff    191.32
USDA APHIS ANIMAL CARE  elk herd licensing    40.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    42.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    168.35
Wagner Auto Supply  truck battery    763.60
Duane Walhof  vehicle maintenance    149.30
WesTel Systems  phone services    531.86
Williams & Company  FY 17-18 audit    6500.00
Willson & Pechacek  legal fees    427.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    80.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    1747.14
12th Street Touchless Auto  wash cards    50.00

