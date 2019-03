River Valley School Board — February 2019 Bills

River Valley Community School

FEBRUARY 2019 BOARD BILLS

FEBRUARY 2019 BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

COPIER OVERAGE 198.64

COPIER OVERAGE 124.24

Vendor Total: 322.88

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 724.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 365.48

BARNES & NOBLE INC. PD SUPPLIES – POWER OF ADO. BRAIN 22.36

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES CO. POWER SUPPLY FOR DOOR 475.00

BURNIGHT GLASS AND PORCELAIN CHECK DOOR – C’VILLE 180.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

O.E. SP ED 1ST SEM. 25,667.15

O.E. 1ST SEM. 44,366.63

TLC 1ST SEM. 1,050.63

Vendor Total: 71,084.41

COLLEGE BOARD PSAT TESTS-AL160965 #381907855A 268.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR. ARE SUPPLIES 9.79

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

WATER SOFTENER SALT 140.80

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 18.09

BUILDINGS SUPPLIES 65.55

Vendor Total: 224.44

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER

CONCESSION 33.52

WATER, SEWER, SHOP BLDG. 31.71

WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER SCHOOL 112.42

Vendor Total: 204.67

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DAVIS-VERMEYS, MELISSA ELEM. SCIENCE SUPPLIES 12.80

DECKER EQUIPMENT EXIT LIGHT GUARD 69.40

DES MOINES STAMP MANUFACTURING CO. STAMP – K HARRIS 38.40

DONOVAN GROUP IOWA COMMUNICATIONS 2,500.00

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO.

SEC MONITORING – ELEM. 90.00

SEC MONITORING – HIGH SCHOOL 90.00

Vendor Total: 180.00

FRONTIER

PHONE SERVICE 60.48

PHONE SERVICE 297.55

Vendor Total: 358.03

HOFFMAN’S INC. FUNERAL PLANTS – BISENIUS 122.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.

REPAIRS TO 2ND GRADE UNIT 236.85

REPAIRS TO VAV CONTROLLER – HIGH SCHOOL 384.00

FOUND BAD VAV CONTROLLER – HIGH SCHOOL 247.84

ADJUSTMENTS TO

AHU 481.59

CHECK ON COUPLER 162.84

PM REPAIR – REPLACE IGNITION MODULE 682.03

REPAIR 3RD GRADE UNIT 632.29

Vendor Total: 2,827.44

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS

2019 ISFLIC CONF. – K. SLATER 325.00

2019 ISFLIC CONF – A. BISENIUS 325.00

Vendor Total: 650.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATE SERVICE 405.01

IOWA CONNECTIONS ACADEMY

O.E. 1ST SEM. 3,332.00

TLC 1ST SEM. 161.64

Vendor Total: 3,493.64

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 194.78

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 124.46

.183 % TAX 23.25

.3% TAX 38.10

PROPANE FOR BUS 103.88

.83% TAX 19.40

.3% TAX 31.80

PROPANE FOR SCHOOL AND BUS BARN 1,813.00

PROPANE FOR BUS 111.72

.183 TAX 20.87

.3% TAX 34.20

PROPANE – ELEM. 1,617.00

Vendor Total: 3,937.68

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 95.38

KAY L. CHAPMAN,CPA PC FINAL PAYMENT FOR FY18 4,100.00

KEVEIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC. REPLACED POWER SUPPLY 162.00

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD O.E. SP ED 1ST SEM. 5,326.11

MARY TRUDEAU FCS SUPPLIES 69.68

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC – C’VILLE 8,809.82

ELEC – SIGN 16.22

ELEC – BUS BARN

WASHTA 158.37

ELEC – WASHTA 1,156.77

ELEC – BUS BARN

CUSHING 125.54

ELEC – C’VILLE 169.24

ELEC – FOOTBALL

FIELD 10.00

Vendor Total: 10,445.96

NEW COOP GASOLINE 420.52

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECK 20.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY

PEST CONTROL – JAN. 89.91

PEST CONTROL – FEB. 89.91

Vendor Total: 179.82

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,444.40

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC REPAIRS TO LITTLE BUS – STAND PIPE 539.95

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 83.20

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO. MUSIC SUPPLIES 191.42

RECORD, THE LEGAL PUBLICATIONS 261.00

RESEARCH PRESS PUBLISHERS BUILDING CHAMPIONS 47.99

RICK’S COMPUTERS

CABLE MINI DISPLAY PORT 29.00

AUDIO BOARD 35.00

WESTERN DIGITAL 250GB 396.00

LASERLET PRO PRINTER 295.00

Vendor Total: 755.00

RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND PRE-SCHOOL SNACK SUPPLIES 56.44

SAM’S CLUB

MEMBERSHIP FEES 286.23

OFFICE SUPPLIES 199.76

Vendor Total: 485.99

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICK-UP 241.50

GARBAGE PICK-UP 269.40

Vendor Total: 510.90

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL SP ED BILLING 1ST SEM. 5,550.16

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. MUDFLAP FOR BUS 49.16

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE REPAIR GLASS FOR FRONT DOOR 157.08

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE

REPAIRS ON BUS 12 6,580.31

WINDSHIELD CHIP REPAIRS 50.00

Vendor Total: 6,630.31

SLATER, KEN

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

VALUE UP INC. PRESENTATION 2-28-19 3,000.00

VISA OFFICE SUPPLIES 75.98

YOUNGS LARGE THERMOSTAT PROTECTOR 59.40

Fund Total: 129,886.90

Checking Account Total: 129,886.90

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 575.20

CNOS FOUNDATION SERVICE CONTRACT – FOOTBALL COVERAGE 400.00

DAKTRONICS REPAIRS TO SCOREBOARD 250.00

HARRIS, JANE FRAMES FOR WISO 12.25

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. REPLACEMENT SHEETS 46.50

IHSSA

VARSITY I.E. DIST. REGISTRATION 144.00

9TH I.E. DIST. REGISTRATION 48.00

9TH LARGE GR. STATE REG. 25.00

VARSITY LARGE GR STATE REG. 117.00

Vendor Total: 334.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSION

SUPPLIES 327.10

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 431.86

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS CONF. BB TOURNEY GAME VS. RIDGE VIEW 668.00

Fund Total: 3,044.91

Checking Account Total: 3,044.91

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPLACE HEAT EXCHANGER – ELEMENTARY 3,200.00

Fund Total: 3,200.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,892.12

IOWA SCHOOL SAFETY PLANS LLC SCHOOL SAFETY PLANS 3,350.00

Fund Total: 5,242.12

Checking Account Total: 8,442.12

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM 1,809.89

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

FOOD SUPPLIES – ELEM. 6,225.84

FOOD SUPPLIES – HIGH SCHOOL 6,261.07

VENDING SUPPLIES 335.56

Vendor Total: 12,822.47

MERCANTILE, THE

KITCHEN SUPPLIES 23.68

KITCHEN SUPPLIES 28.67

Vendor Total: 52.35

Fund Total: 14,684.71

Checking Account Total: 14,684.71

FEBRUARY 2019 VENDORS PAID PRIOR TO BOARD MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

MCGUIRE APPRAISAL SERVICE APPRAISAL FEE 1,000.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC.

IDATP ANNUAL DUES 2019 55.00

PER DRIVER SCHOOL COLLECTION 400.00

Vendor Total: 455.00

RESERVE ACCOUNT POSTAGE FOR POSTAGE MACHINE 2,500.00

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

U.S. POST OFFICE

POSTAL PERMIT FEE 225.00

ADDITIONAL AMOUNT FOR POSTAL PERMIT 10.00

Vendor Total: 235.00

Fund Total: 4,465.00

Checking Account Total: 4,465.00

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

BARRINGER, DALE

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-10-19 75.00

VARSITY/JV BB OFFICIALS 1-21-19 150.00

Vendor Total: 225.00

BILL MCKELVEY V BB OFFICIAL 2-4-19 100.00

DALE TOKHEIM JH BB OFFICIAL 1-28-19 75.00

GEORGE DAVIDSON JV/VARSITY BB OFFICIAL 1-15-19 150.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC

JV BB OFFICIAL 1-11-19 60.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-15-19 75.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-18-19 75.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-28-19 75.00

Vendor Total: 360.00

GREAT AMERICAN OPPORTUNITIES COOKIE DOUGH FUNDRAISER 4,391.00

HARRIMAN, WADE VARSITY/JV BB OFFICIAL 1-21-19 150.00

JERRY BUCKSTEAD V BB OFFICIAL 2-4-19 100.00

KYLE OSWALD

BB OFFICIAL 1-11-19 100.00

BB OFFICIAL 2-8-19 100.00

Vendor Total: 200.00

MALSOM, JENNI VARSITY BB OFFICIAL 1-15-19 100.00

PEDERSEN, LES

BB OFFICIAL 1-11-19 100.00

BB OFFICIAL 2-8-19 100.00

Vendor Total: 200.00

PICK, STEVE

BB OFFICIAL 1-11-19 100.00

BB OFFICIALS 2-8-19 100.00

Vendor Total: 200.00

SAM’S CLUB

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 515.32

SUPPLIES FOR ATHLETICS 36.96

Vendor Total: 552.28

SCOTT WILMOT V BB OFFICIAL 2-4-19 100.00

TYLER DAVIDSON JV BB OFFICIAL 50.00

WAGNER, JIM BB OFFICIAL 1-21-19 100.00

WETZ, MARK VARSITY BB OFFICIAL 100.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-18-19..75.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-10-19..75.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 1-11-19..60.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-15-19..75.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 1-2-19 75.00

Vendor Total: 360.00

Fund Total: 7,513.28

Checking Account Total: 7,513.28

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

HASELHOFF CONSTRUCTION CO. CONSTRUCTION COSTS 22,700.00

Fund Total: 22,700.00

Checking Account Total: 22,700.00

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 2,302.68

Fund Total: 2,302.68

Checking Account Total: 2,302.68

