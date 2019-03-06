River Valley School Board Minutes — February 20, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

February 20, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board Room. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Nicole Deeds, and Deb Stevenson. Absent: Kristi Krager.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Deeds to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of the January 16, 2019 meeting, Business managers, financial statements and audit and approval of claims. Carried 4-0.

The principals’ reports were given.

Motion by Goettsch, Second by Deeds to approve contract for Dean Norris as Head Softball coach for 2019 at $3,726.89. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Goettsch to approve contract for Rob Hullinger as Assistant Softball for 2019 at $2,321.13. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Adam Schirmer as Assistant Baseball for 2019 at $1,330.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve contract for Nolan Shanks as Head Girl’s Golf coach for 2019 at $1,667.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Goettsch to approve contract for Keith Byers as Head Boy’s Golf coach for 2019 at $1,961.52. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Dean Norris as Junior High Track coach for 2019 at $1,634.60. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve contract for Rob Hullinger as Junior High Track coach for 2019 at $16,34.60. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Goettsch to approve Todd Johnson as volunteer track coach for 2019. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Deeds to approve Scott Knaack as volunteer golf and softball coach for 2019. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Deeds to approve contract for Marilyn Ebert as Food Service worker at $8.00 per hour. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Deeds to approve contract for Leslie Gray as Spring Play Director at $817.30. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Gabrielle Bauer as Elementary Music teacher at $32,692.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve the following resolution. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the River VAlley Community School District has received a proposal to convey an interest in real property to Correctionville Square, L.L. C., an Iowa limited liability company for title curative purposes. The property is legally described as follows:

Parcel I: Commencing at the North West Corner of Lot One, Block One of East Correctionville, running thence South Twelve Rods, thence West Six Rods ten feet and eleven inches, thence North Twelve Rods, thence East Six Rods ten feet and eleven inches to the place of the beginning, all in fractional Lot Two, Section Six, Township Eighty Eight, Range 42.

Parcel II: Commencing at a point Twenty Rods east of the North West Corner of Section Six,Township Eighty Eight, Range Forty two; thence running South Twelve Rods, thence East Six Rods ten feet and eleven inches; thence North Twelve Rods; thence West Six Rods ten feet and eleven inches to the place of beginning, Containing one half acres be it more or less.

Excepting therefrom that part conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded September 10, 1889 in Book “U”, Page 572.

WHEREAS, it is appropriated pursuant to Iowa Code Section 297.22 to publish a Notice of the proposed conveyance and of the hearing and to receive and consider objections and petitions.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT BE RESOLVED by the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District:

Section 1. That this Board shall set a public hearing on the conveyance of the above described Property for March 18, 2019, at 6: P.M. in the High School Board Room location at 916 Hackberry St., Correctionville, IA 51016.

Section 2: That the Secretary is authorized and directed to prepare, publish, and distribute the Notice of Hearing.

PASSED AND APPROVED this February 20, 2019.

THE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Scott Knaack, Board President

Mr. Slater presented some discussion items such as the 2019-2020 calendar, facility needs planning, early retirement discussion for 2019-2020 and the Washta Land Agreement.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:10 p.m.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019