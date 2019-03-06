Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — March 11, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

March 11, 2019

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Hearing on School Calendar for 2019-2020

3. Motion to Adopt the School Calendar

4. Reports

a. Mrs. Gilbert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

5. Policies and Procedures

a. Approve Open Enrollment (in):

b. Notification of Open Enrollment (out):

c. Board Policy 407.6T Twelve-Month Employee Early Retirement

d. Board Policy 407.6 Licensed Employee Early Retirement

e. Amend Board Policy 414.4 Classified Employee Bereavement Leave

f. Amend Board Policy 409.4 Licensed Employee Bereavement Leave

g. Amend Board Policy 408.1 Licensed Employee Professional Development

h. Amend Board Policy 303.7 Administrator Professional Development

6. Buildings and Grounds: Bus Drivers’ request to talk to the Board of Education

7. Personnel

a. Accept Resignations

b. Offer para contract

c. Offer Custodial Contract

d. Initial Proposal from WCEA

e. Vocational Agriculture/Industrial Technology Position

8. Co-curricular

9. Board Items

a. Approve Budget Estimate for 2019-2020 and Direct Publication

b. Set Budget Hearing (2019-2020) for April 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

c. Direct the Use of Foundation Funds

d. Set Instructional Support Levy Resolution Hearing for April 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

e. Approve the Audit

f. Visitor/Community Comments

g. For the good of the cause

h. Closed Session Superintendent Evaluation: “I move that we hold a closed session as provided in section 21.5(1)(i) of the open meetings law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose performance is being considered.”

10. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019