Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 19, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 1/18/19

ABSOLUTE MOBILE SHREDDING *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 90.56

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 182.65

ADP SCREENING AND SELECTION SERVICE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 32.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 99.64

AIMEE UHL*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 180.00

AIR CHEK INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 2,360.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL WELDING SUPPLIES 161.77

ALEXCIA KLEMISH*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 150.80

AMBER M HUNWARDSEN*** *MILEAGE 46.05

AMERICAN SCREENING CORPORATION *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 531.50

AMY J ALFORD*** MILEAGE 131.35

ANTHON, CITY OF ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 100.56

APRIL YUSTEN*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 63.61

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 1,600.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 602.22

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 784.00

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 176.91

BEN MUEGGENBERG*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 58.58

BILLION GMC CADILLAC NISSAN *PARTS 480.79

BIOMERIEUX VITEC INC. *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 261.86

BOMGAARS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,011.03

BRET PETERSON PLUMBING & CONST LLC BUILDING 75.37

BRIDGE MOBILE HOME RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 140.00

BUD’S SERVICE INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 73.00

BURGESS HEALTH CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 247.98

CABLE ONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 158.50

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 23,792.46

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 11,814.18

CDW GOVERNMENT INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 12.68

CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 51.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUNDRY 75.90

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 335.28

CHAMBERS APARTMENTS RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 500.00

CHARLES T. HERTZ*** WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 35.57

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 538.61

CHESTERMAN CO. *FOOD 316.31

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE WATER/GARBAGE 255.40

CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO. *LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 50.00

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 35.00

COLORADO SERUM CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 146.00

CONTINUE CARE MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 159.50

COPPOLA MCCONVILLE CARROLL LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS 60,000.00

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 508.60

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 15.69

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE *BUILDINGS 70.11

COSTAR REALTY INFORMATION INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 204.50

CRITTENTON CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 13,999.88

CTS LANGUAGELINK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 49.04

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING FOOD 40.91

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 64.84

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC *PARTS 100.13

DANIEL VOLKERT*** SAFETY 103.55

DARE IOWA INC. *DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 200.00

DARRELL SUSIE *LAND 997.00

DAVENPORT CLEANERS WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 27.70

DEAF INTERPRETING SERVICE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 90.00

DEAN & ASSOCIATES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 700.00

DEAN MEINE *MHI ATTONERY FEES 1,512.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 4,416.35

DIVISION STREET PAINT & BODY LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 2,536.64

DIXON CONSTR CO. BOX CULVERTS 19,143.96

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 50.42

DOUG’S TRUCK ALIGNMENTS INC. OUTSIDE SERVICES 185.12

DUNES DENTAL 4 KIDS *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 412.98

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 88.44

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 89.00

ELIZABETH HANSON*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 60.51

EMILY CLAYTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 266.80

EQUIPMENT BLADES INC. BLADES 105.59

FAMILY DENTAL CENTER OF MORNINGSIDE *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 374.58

FAMOUS DAVE’S BBQ CASH ALLOWANCES ASSISTANCE 165.95

FAREWAY (SGT BLUFF) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 285.00

FASTENAL CO. PARTS 35.89

FBINAA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 115.00

FEDEX *POSTAGE & MAILING 16.72

FIBERCOMM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 105.66

FINISH LINE *GAS & OIL 1,185.33

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 15,042.22

FISHER HEALTHCARE (P-IL) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 619.43

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 51.78

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 58.47

GARDNER TREE SERVICE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 475.00

GCR TIRE CENTER *TIRES & TUBES 365.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES..783.00

HALLETT MATERIALS *GRANULAR 232,248.82

HEALY WELDING *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 476.94

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,875.81

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C. *ATTORNEY FEES 4,403.50

HOLLAND LAWN CARE INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,906.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 761.25

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 284.95

HORNICK, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 208.80

HORWATH LAUNDRY EQUIPMENT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,100.40

HUMBOLDT MFG. CO. *EQUIPMENT 34.85

HY-VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 473.79

HY-VEE INC. *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 195.80

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 675.03

I & S GROUP *UNSPECIFIED 3,594.00

IDEXX DISTRIBUTION CORP. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,387.31

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 4,227.69

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 4,016.91

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 5,803.86

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 7.95

INTERSTATE BATTERY BUILDINGS 347.70

IOWA CONCRETE PAVING ASS’N SCHOOLS & FEES 585.00

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 50.00

IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (A-IA) *PORTLAND CEMENT 98,794.28

IOWA PRISON IND. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 413.05

IOWA SPORTSMAN PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 105.00

IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 555.00

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN OF SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 190.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER *PARTS 364.20

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 812.80

JASON GANN MHI ATTONERY FEES 36.00

JERED JEPSEN*** SAFETY 128.38

JEREMY TAYLOR*** *CELL PHONE EXPENSE 197.51

JIM HAWK TRUCK TRAILERS *PARTS 1,605.55

JOHN MANSFIELD *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 30.22

JOHNSON CONTROLS SECURITY SOLUTIONS *BUILDINGS 1,208.33

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. *BUILDINGS 658.69

KATHERINE B. MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 31.38

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 39.79

KENDRA M. OLSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 1,056.00

KEVIN GRIEME*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 22.25

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 3,286.58

KREISERS INC. (SF-SD) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,476.78

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 971.05

LEON K KOSTER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 31.96

LINCOLN RYAN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 33.12

LORI A. OETKEN*** *MILEAGE 98.10

LORI JACKSON*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 66.49

LORI L. BALDWIN RN*** *MILEAGE 115.00

LUTHERAN SERVICES IN IOWA *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 23,215.29

M & M COPY QUICK INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 36.38

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 2,807.08

MAILING SERVICES INC. POSTAGE & MAILING 2,300.00

MATTHEW A. UNG EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 99.74

MCQUEENS SOFT WATER WATER/GARBAGE 396.50

MEGAN MILLER*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 240.44

MENARDS *SUNDRY 566.22

MERCK AND CO. INC. (CS-IL) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,195.97

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 9,634.00

MEYER BROS. COLONIAL CHAPEL AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 400.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 18,307.98

MID STATES ORGANIZED CRIME DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 200.00

MID STEP SERVICES (STONE) CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 75.00

MIDWEST CARD AND ID SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 829.33

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 672.78

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON MHI ATTONERY FEES 102.00

MORTON ZENOR WELL TESTING 500.00

MOTOROLA INC. (C-IL) *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 54,063.53

MOVILLE, CITY OF *WATER/GARBAGE 67.50

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR INC. *PARTS 63.50

MURPHY TRACTOR *PARTS 29,879.18

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 124.81

NATIONAL ASSC OF LOCAL BOARDS OF DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 300.00

NATIONAL ASS’N CNTY VETERANS SVC. OFF. *DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 150.00

NATIONAL TOXICOLOGY INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 90.00

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE *OUTSIDE SERVICES 635.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 10,461.65

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *PARTS 14,948.53

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 427.66

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 2,592.85

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,130.90

ORA ORTHOPEDICS WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 459.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 125.00

PATTY ERICKSON PUTTMANN*** *TELEPHONE EXPENSES 71,679.14

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 16,821.15

PICKERMANS SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 99.50

PIERSON, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 45.66

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. TIRES & TUBES 89.00

PRESTO-X INC. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 108.00

PREVENT CHILD ABUSE AMERICA (CH-IL) DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 1,750.00

PRIORITY DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 4,705.00

QUIMBY COMMUNITY CTR RENT – POLLING PLACES 35.00

RANDY S. HISEY MHI ATTONERY FEES 102.00

RAY O’HERRON CO. INC. ARMS/AMMUNITION 604.40

READING WAREHOUSE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 108.95

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR. LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 386.01

RHEANNE HAWS ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 164.00

ROBERT CLAUSEN*** SAFETY 193.64

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 67.34

RONALD BOHLE *LAND 825.00

S & S IMPLEMENT PARTS 947.68

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT, INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 165.00

SAMPERS***, JULIE A. EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 36.52

SARAH E. BLATCHFORD*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 27.25

SCHUMACHER ELEVATOR CONTRACTUAL SERVICES..873.00

SCOTT HOSTETLER LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 192.08

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 3,910.99

SELECT PARTS, INC. PARTS 437.35

SERGEANT BLUFF, CITY OF UTILITIES ASSISTANCE..92.18

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE, LLC BUILDINGS 295.00

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** *MILEAGE 133.20

SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 270.50

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 350.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 870.86

SIOUX CITY TARP MFG. & CANVAS SUNDRY 40.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *UTILITIES ASSISTANCE 94,564.93

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,740.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES 789.45

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY OFFICE SUPPLIES 3.50

SIOUXLAND TAXI *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 168.20

STAPLES ADVANTAGE OFFICE SUPPLIES 43.11

STAR CONTROL *BUILDINGS 1,826.08

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 80.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 963.78

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 59.41

STEPHENS-PECK INC. *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 180.00

STEVE’S BEANE PLUMBING CO. *BUILDINGS 962.00

STEVEN RODER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 21.69

SUNSET LAW ENFORCEMENT ARMS/AMMUNITION..1,983.00

SUPPLYWORKS MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 206.97

SURVEYMONKEY.COM, LLC DUES/MEMBERSHIPS..336.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. BUILDINGS 100.00

TITAN MACHINERY (KINGSLEY) MOWING 2,740.00

TOOL DEPOT MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 99.00

TRANSOURCE *FILTERS 232.07

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 671.89

UHL FEED STORE INC. *BATTERIES 410.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 53.10

US BANK (STL-MO) *BUILDINGS 1,334.47

US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 133.25

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

VIRGIL H. BREMER*** SAFETY 74.72

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 81,653.05

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 1,217.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 6.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE SHOP TELEPHONE 537.72

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 144.44

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 5,414.84

WOODBURY CNTY SOIL TAX ALLOTMENT 12,000.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

YOUTH & SHELTER SERVICES INC. DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 559.80

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 119.02

4-WAY STOP SHOP GAS/OILS 35.00

4IMPRINT INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 783.14

GRAND TOTAL – 1,057,717.20

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019