Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 5, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 5, 2019

SIXTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum (by phone), and Taylor. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

State of the Budget presentation by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive Juvenile Detention Facility budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Juvenile Detention Youth Guidance Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Services Regional Distribution budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive the Community/Economic Development budget reduced by $2,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor to approve a 2.75% increase for wage plan employees; the motion died for lack of a second.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve a 3.0% increase for wage plan employees. Carried 3-2 on a roll call vote; Ung and Radig were opposed.

The Board recessed until the fall of the gavel.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Pottebaum was no longer present.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for February 5, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 29, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $983,331.14. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894726101003, 3001 13th St.

RESOLUTION #12,807

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Block Eight (8), Long View Addition, situated in the County of Woodbury and the State of Iowa (3001 13th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 19th Day of February, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 19th Day of February, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $221.00 plus recording fees.

Dated this 5th Day of February, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period of 10/01/18 through 12.31/18. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of David Benson, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 2-06-19, $18.05/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 1-9-19. Entry Level Salary: $16.43-$18.05/hour.; the appointment of Theresa Jochum, Interim MHDS Service Coordinator, Sioux Rivers Dept., effective 2-06-19, $63,920.00/year. Appointment.; the separation of Jerardo Cruz, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 2-07-19. Resignation.; and the promotion of Max Martin, Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 2-11-19, $28.58/hour, 23%=$5.43/hr. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Jail Sergeant. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $19.28/hour.; and Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $28.58/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the expenses up to $1,000 for travel expenses covering Larry Goldberg’s travel on the exploratory trip to funded from unobligated Intake Project funds. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive artwork from the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee. Carried 4-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 12, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 7, 2019