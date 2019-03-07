Representative Tom Jeneary — March 6, 2019

The 2019 Legislative Session is flying by. Funnel week is this week, and any bill that has not passed out of subcommittee and full committee will not move forward or be considered for a full House debate. This means long days and possibly even longer nights.

One bill that I support is HF 468. This bill requires half of the state’s economic tax credits to be used in rural Iowa in communities meeting the following criteria:

Population under 15,000 Proximity to a 4-lane highway or interstate Contain a community college within it to train a workforce.

I realize that developing a business in Plymouth County is not as easy as in Polk County, but we must be willing to put in the work and effort to save rural Iowa. Iowa has a long history and heritage or rural and urban success. Both can be achieved with this bill.

Senator Carlin and I will be having a town hall meeting in Merrill and Remsen on March 9. The meeting in Merrill will be held in the Community Center formerly Kissinger Elementary School at 9:00 a.m. The meeting in Remsen will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Three Sisters Bistro.

As always, if you have a comment or concern on an issue, please contact me.

Representative Tom Jenery